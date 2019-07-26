Anand Kumar praises Hrithik Roshan’s performance in Super 30, says he’s getting messages from India and abroad

Hrithik Roshan's recent outing Super 30, which opened to mixed reviews, has received an overwhelming response from the moviegoers and has been performing remarkably well at the box office. The film chronicles the life story of mathematician Anand Kumar's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Anand opened up about how it feels to see the movie performing so well and also praised Hrithik for his "wonderful acting" in the film.

"It feels great to get encouraging messages from people in different parts of the country and abroad. When people say that the film is inspiring, I feel the film has achieved its goal. When I get to know of institutions organising trips for their students, it is immensely satisfying," Anand said. "Hrithik Roshan has done wonderful acting in the film and the entire team worked very well," Anand added.

It is the powerful message of the film that has made several states declare the movie tax free, starting from Bihar barely a day after its release. Later, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi followed the suit. It will not come as a surprise if a few more states add to the list in the coming days.

#Super30 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 37.86 cr

Total: ₹ 113.71 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

The film is unstoppable at the box and has raked in a total of Rs 113.71 crore so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle. "Super 30 shows its stamina in Week 2. Contribution from Mumbai [Rs 35.13 cr] and Delhi, UP [Rs 23.57 cr] circuits is driving its biz. [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 3.03 cr. Total: Rs 113.71 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Super 30 underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya at the box office. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 was released on July 12.

