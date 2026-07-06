Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight vs Aces? Indiana Fever star offers update on injury return

The Indiana Fever will face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday evening, looking to build on the momentum from their victory over the Los Angeles Sparks and strengthen their position in the standings. Caitlin Clark has been sidelined by a back injury against Las Vegas Aces. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, the biggest question surrounding the matchup—and one that every Fever fan is eager to have answered, is whether Caitlin Clark will return to the court and suit up for Sunday's game.

Fever injury report ahead Following an eight-day break, the Fever released their injury report ahead of Sunday night's matchup at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Coming out of the hiatus, the two players whose availability had been under scrutiny were Sophie Cunningham, who had been dealing with an illness, and Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined by a back injury.

The Fever's injury report, however, listed only Clark, with the star guard officially ruled "out" because of the lingering back issue.