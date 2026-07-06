Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight vs Aces? Indiana Fever star offers update on injury return
Despite injury absences, Caitlin Clark's standout performances earned her a starting spot in this season's WNBA All-Star Game.
The Indiana Fever will face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday evening, looking to build on the momentum from their victory over the Los Angeles Sparks and strengthen their position in the standings.
However, the biggest question surrounding the matchup—and one that every Fever fan is eager to have answered, is whether Caitlin Clark will return to the court and suit up for Sunday's game.
Fever injury report ahead
Following an eight-day break, the Fever released their injury report ahead of Sunday night's matchup at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Coming out of the hiatus, the two players whose availability had been under scrutiny were Sophie Cunningham, who had been dealing with an illness, and Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined by a back injury.
The Fever's injury report, however, listed only Clark, with the star guard officially ruled "out" because of the lingering back issue.
“Status Report for tomorrow's game at Las Vegas: Caitlin Clark - Out (back),” the Fever posted on X.
Clark shares return update
Indiana had hoped the extended layoff would give Clark sufficient time to recover from the injury she suffered on June 24. However, the team's latest update aligns with what the Fever #22 said during Friday's media session regarding her status for Sunday’s contest.
Clark also suggested that a return could come during Indiana's upcoming back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Also read: Alyssa Thomas breaks silence on Caitlin Clark incident, raises safety concerns; 'death threats out on us'
She indicated that she is unlikely to play both games, explaining that it is "difficult coming back in a back-to-back" before adding that she feels "a lot better."
Clark earns All-Star start
The 24-year-old has bounced back impressively this season after a slight decline in production last year.
Through 17 appearances, Clark is averaging a career-best 21.2 points per game. Although she has again dealt with multiple injuries this season, none have been as significant as the issues that hampered her previous campaign.
Also read: Is Caitlin Clark’s health at risk? Former NBA doctor warns of a ‘life-or-death’ scenario
Despite missing time, the Des Moines native’s performances earned her a place in the starting lineup for this season's WNBA All-Star Game.
Indiana keeps climbing standings
Meanwhile, Indiana enters the matchup with an 11-8 record, putting the Fever on a slightly stronger pace than last season, when they finished with 24 wins and reached the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More