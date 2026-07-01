Alyssa Thomas breaks silence on Caitlin Clark incident, raises safety concerns; 'death threats out on us'

The 34-year-old forward revealed both she and members of her family have been subjected to death threats, racist abuse, and the leaking of personal addresses in the aftermath of the incident.

Thomas broke her silence on Tuesday on the incident after completing the suspension stemming from the June 24 incident that the WNBA determined involved her "recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area" of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas found herself at the center of attention last week after being handed a one-game suspension for an incident involving Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark .

“It's unfortunate that it's come to this over basketball. A lot of us -- myself included -- didn't even know the play took place until after the game. Now we're being painted as thugs. There's death threats out on us. It's really unacceptable. It's something that needs to change in this league, and I'm just really sick and tired of it,” Thomas said.

Scramble play that drew attention The incident occurred during a scramble for a loose ball involving Alyssa Thomas, Caitlin Clark, and other Mercury players.

After Clark had already released the ball, Thomas remained over her and appeared to make contact with her upper body before her hand moved toward Clark's throat area. Thomas then got up and moved up the court as possession changed.

The sequence took place in the second quarter of Phoenix's 103-101 victory, shortly before the halfway mark of the period.

Later in the same quarter, Clark fell awkwardly while attempting a three-pointer. Officials reviewed the play but chose not to assess a landing-space foul.

Also read: Caitlin Clark takes brutal blow to neck from Alyssa Thomas; WNBA suspends Mercury star - watch video

Clark's night ended prematurely when she exited midway through the third quarter because of a back injury.

Safety concerns take center stage Thomas described the incident as a "complete accident" and indicated that the suspension itself was not her primary concern.

“It's not even about the suspension. f that's what they felt was necessary in that moment, then so be it. But I think there's a lot of other plays that you can say the same about. The biggest thing is about our safety,” she said.

The Mercury veteran went on to emphasize the challenges many WNBA players face away from the court, stressing that issues such as harassment, threats, and invasions of privacy are serious concerns that need greater attention.

“We're so concerned about the safety on the court, but time and time again, we're having people threaten our lives. Leaking addresses out there. Putting crazy pictures that have nothing to do with basketball,” Thomas explained.

Thomas also expressed frustration with what she viewed as a lack of communication from WNBA leadership regarding the threats directed at players and their families. "We still have yet to hear anything from Cathy [Engelbert]," she added.

WNBA Commissioner issues statement Later on Tuesday, however, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement addressing the situation, emphasizing that the league strongly opposes all forms of hatred and abusive behavior.

Also read: Former star Nancy Lieberman touts Caitlin Clark as WNBA's Michael Jordan

Engelbert stated that the WNBA "vehemently condemns any and all forms of hate."