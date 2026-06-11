Former star Nancy Lieberman touts Caitlin Clark as WNBA's Michael Jordan

Nancy Lieberman believes Caitlin Clark’s impact on the WNBA goes far beyond what happens on the court. The WNBA legend said Clark’s arrival helped bring millions of new fans to the league and played a major role in creating the conditions for the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement. Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever warms up before the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30 in Portland, Oregon. (Getty Images via AFP)

The deal includes major salary increases, a much larger salary cap, expanded player benefits, and a new revenue-sharing model that could reshape the league’s future.

Nancy Lieberman credits Caitlin Clark for WNBA salary growth Speaking about Clark’s influence, Nancy Lieberman said the Indiana Fever star brought unprecedented attention to the WNBA after entering the league in 2024 following her record-breaking college career at Iowa. “She’s a generational player. She came with a fan base of millions, and it’s helping the league,” Lieberman said.

Lieberman went even further when discussing the league’s new labor agreement. “They don’t get the $2.2 billion collective bargaining agreement, honestly, without her being there.”

The tentative agreement reached in March between the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association includes significant salary increases, a much larger team salary cap, improved family planning support, upgraded facilities, and the league’s first revenue-sharing model.

Lieberman said Clark’s popularity has brought more media coverage and introduced new fans to other stars across the league. “You can’t deny she brings the media,” Lieberman said. “You’re talking about her. You probably weren’t talking about anybody four years ago.”

She compared Clark’s influence to the impact that Michael Jordan had on basketball and Tiger Woods had on golf.

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Nancy Lieberman backs Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever despite slow start While Clark’s influence remains strong, the Indiana Fever have not started the 2026 season as many expected. After falling one win short of the WNBA Finals in 2025, Indiana opened this season with a 6-5 record. Lieberman is not concerned.

“You see the schedule and you get amped up for the Fever because you’re dealing with some of the most famous players in the league,” she said.

According to Lieberman, opponents now approach games against Clark the same way teams once viewed matchups against Michael Jordan. She added that the same attention follows other stars, including Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson.

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Lieberman also praised the newest generation of players for bringing large fan bases from college into the professional game. “These young players that are coming into the league have this incredible fan base,” Lieberman said.

“We shouldn’t be jealous of them. We should celebrate them, not tolerate them.”