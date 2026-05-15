Angel Reese opens up on Paige Bueckers friendship amid Atlanta's win vs Wings

The WNBA has featured several memorable friendships over the years, and the bond between Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers has certainly stood out in recent years. Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers continue to maintain a close friendship despite competing against each other on the court. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Bueckers plays as a guard for the Dallas Wings, and Reese as the forward for the Atlanta Dream. Despite playing for different franchises, Reese and Bueckers maintain a personal friendship. And it took the centerstage as the two teams met in the WNBA on Wednesday, May 13.

How Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers became friends On the court, they are rivals, but off the court, they share a close bond. The bond between Reese and Bueckers started years back from Team USA, where both players emerged as two of the country’s top young prospects.

Reese and Bueckers played together for years, media appearances, and took part in several brand-related promotional events.

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Angel Reese opened up about the friendship in an interview to Champside before the game against Dallas Wing.

"It’s really exciting to see me and Paige Bueckers continue to grow, and everybody else that was in our class continue to grow. We’re obviously friends off the court, but between the court, we’re not friends. So, we’ll talk a little trash tonight. But I’m just excited to see her journey through adversity and everything,” Reese said.