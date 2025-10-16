Angel Reese makes history as first pro athlete to walk Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. See pics

Women’s NBA forward Angel Reese scripted history this week as she became the first professional athlete ever to walk the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The 23-year-old Chicago Sky player shared the stage with industry icons like Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as former ‘Angels’, including Adriana Lima. Also, she walked alongside plus-size, transgender, and pregnant models, Olympic reported. Angel Reese walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

‘Manifested this moment,’ says Angel Reese

Speaking before the show, Reese said that walking Victoria’s Secret runway was a dream come true moment for her. “I posted on my Story last year, when I was watching from the front row, that I’d be a Victoria’s Secret model one day,” CNN quoted her as saying. She added that she did not anticipate it would materialize so soon.

Reese, who prepared extensively for her runway debut, said it was destined for her. She added, “I walk, sleep, hoop, and I hoop, sleep, and walk.” The star basketball player credited Victoria’s Secret CEO, Hillary Super, for encouraging her to embrace the opportunity. Reese said it was Super who told her that she belonged on the ramp.

New vision of beauty

As per the CNN report, the 2025 show continued the brand’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity. It opened with Jasmine Tookes, who proudly displayed her baby bump in a gold macrame gown inspired by Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. Plus-size icons Paloma Elsesser, Ashley Graham, and Yumi Nu, along with transgender models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio, also featured prominently.

Further, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee made her runway debut, representing Victoria’s Secret PINK line. Lee, a six-time Olympic medallist, has been expanding her profile in fashion and media since the Paris 2024 Games.

“Everybody looks different, but they are all beautiful,” Reese told CNN backstage. She added that it was the inclusivity of the brand, knowing beauty “comes in every shape, shade, and height.”

Brand reinvented

After facing backlash about being behind the times with its beauty standards, Victoria's Secret has set out to change the nature of "sexy." After cancelling its fashion show in 2019 due to declining audiences, the show's return represents the dawn of a new age. The company has signed up ambassadors with a focus on becoming a brand seeking body positivity and also supporting women's equality.

The night of entertainment was capped off with performances from Missy Elliott, Karol G, and others. Reese, who hosted the night noted, "I work hard for this body. I love it and embrace it. And being sexy? I am all about it."

