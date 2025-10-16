Neelam Gill turned heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as the only Indian-origin model: Who is she?

Look out — a desi angel just crash landed! Neelam Gill at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Photos: X)

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was held in New York City yesterday, October 15, and it was every bit as iconic as one would expect it to be. There was of course, no dearth of supermodel names and chiseled bods walking the ramp. And Neelam Gill was right there too, gliding through the glass, turning heads with her strut.

But who is she — and why is everybody losing their minds over her?

"second year running no skips!!" — that's how Diet Paratha signed off on Neelam's runway moment. The 30-year old had made her Victoria's Secret debut last year in icy blue, flanked with holographic wings. She traded the look in for a plusher, dreamy soft pink lingerie set with a fairytopia-esque likeness of wings this time. Born in 1995, in Coventry, England, to Sikh grandparents from Punjab, Neelam kickstarted her modeling career at the age of 13. By 18, she had featured in a Burberry campaign for London Fashion Week, going on to walk for Kanye West, Rohit Bal, and Dior and model for Abercrombie & Fitch and L’Oréal Paris.