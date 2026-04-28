Is Paige Bueckers Azzi Fudd's ‘girlfriend’? Wings star shuts down 'relationship' talks; ‘What we choose...'

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers addressed all the gossip around her relationship with teammate Azzi Fudd saying that it is "none of their business." Since Bueckers confirmed their relationship in July 2025 calling Fudd her "girlfriend," sports tabloids have not stopped talking about them. Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers speaks to reporters during the team's WNBA basketball media day Monday, April 27. (AP)

Speaking to reporters at the WNBA media day on Monday, Paige Bueckers lashed out at questions on her relationship with Azzi Fudd.

"Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own," she said. "And what we choose to share is completely up to us. We’ve never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court, and that’s what we’ll continue to do. Azzi Fudd was the No. 1 draft pick because she earned it, and it had nothing to do with me and everything to do with who she is as a human being, who she is as a basketball player.’

Are Paige Bueckers And Azzi Fudd Dating? Azzi Fudd appeared to have confirmed her relationship with Azzi Fudd during the WNBA All-Star weekend in July 2025. She had referred to Fudd as her "girlfriend" at the event, but that was the only time she mentioned about the nature of their relationship.

She has chosen not to speak about the nature of her relationship - especially if it is romantic - despite questions about whether a relationship between two players in the same WNBA team affects their professional conduct as players.

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Not only did the two players evade the questions, but the Dallas Wings have also refused to address the claims. When Azzi Fudd was asked about it during her press conference, a representative for Dallas Wings did not let Fudd answer, and instead stepped in saying: “I understand why you have to ask that question,” the spokesperson said. “We’re going to respectfully decline from commenting on our players’ personal lives.”

Paige Bueckers spoke on largely similar lines at Monday's presser, saying: "Me and Azzi have always been the utmost professional. We've always conducted ourselves as such, and we'd never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court. And that's what we continue to do."

"We've been doing this for a long time. ... So we will continue to use that experience to show up and be professionals, teammates, great leaders − great leaders, the hardest workers and continue to show up and do our job and help the Dallas Wings win basketball games."