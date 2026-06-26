Caitlin Clark takes brutal blow to neck from Alyssa Thomas; WNBA suspends Mercury star - watch video

The WNBA has suspended Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas for one game after she made contact with her fist to Caitlin Clark's throat in Wednesday night's matchup against Indiana Fever. The WNBA has suspended Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas for one game after she hit Caitlin Clark in the throat, (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the Associated Press, officials did not call a foul on the play during the game. However, after reviewing the incident, the WNBA ruled that Thomas committed a Flagrant Foul 2 for what it described as a non-basketball act.

Under league rules, the WNBA can review games and upgrade fouls or classify actions as flagrant even if no foul was called during the game.

Thomas will serve her suspension on Saturday when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo.

Here is the video: