War trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff are out to kill each other as shirts come off

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:17 IST

The first trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer, War, is here. On expected lines, War trailer is bristling with action sequences and good-looking men going after one another.

The trailer opens to tell us that Hrithik Roshan’s character, perhaps a special forces commando, has gone rogue. Seconds later, we get the glimpse of him, all muscular and raring to go. Later, it is decided that he has to be killed. Leading the mission to finish off this ‘rogue’ is another commando, played by Tiger Shroff.

Watch the trailer here:

In July this year, Yashraj Films unveiled the first teaser of the film. The action-packed War teaser showed the two actors baying for each other’s blood. The high-octane action takes place in picturesque locations abroad. There’s hand-to-hand combat, car chases and even a scene involving a sea plane, much like James Bond film, Spectre. The teaser also gave a fleeting glance of the leading lady -- Vani Kapoor.

As recent as August 12, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film -- with a gun each in hand, Hrithik and Tiger, take aim, but not at each other. Also in the frame are fancy cars and, of course, an ultra glamorous Vani. The makers also released the Tamil and Telugu posters of the film.

Also read: Salman Khan quits Inshallah, says ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali won’t do gaddari with his film’

Directed by Sidharth Anand, very little has been revealed about the film by the makers. It would be safe to say that the film has been shot in utmost secrecy. Speaking about it, the director has said, “In spite of tremendous pressure from fans of both the stars, it was a conscious decision to not put out any official pictures of the film and not even announce its title. We want maximum impact on the day of the launch.”

Speaking to IANS, Tiger had said, “A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways.”

War will hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 10:14 IST