Kiku Sharda on Sunil Grover not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I miss him, but it is not in my hand’

It has been almost three years since Sunil Grover left the Kapil Sharma Show after a fight with Kapil Sharma but neither the audience nor the show’s cast has been able to forget him. Comedian Kiku Sharda has now said he misses working with Sunil, adding that they knew each other even before working together on Kapil Sharma’s then show, Comedy Nights with Kapil.

“Oh, I really miss Grover yaar. Sunil and I have known each other for long even before we started working together on Comedy Nights With Kapil or TKSS and our bonding and chemistry reflected on-screen when we worked together. We have partied a lot together. We bonded really well even during the Live shows and he is such a happy person to be with. I have really enjoyed hanging out with him. On the show, yes, definitely I miss him, but then it is not in my hand. Things like this happen in life, but the show must go on. And now even he is busy with his work and I am caught up with mine, we hardly get time to meet each other. But there’s no love lost as we stay in contact through messages,” he told Times Of India.

Kiku is famous for his performances in drag on Kapil’s show. Talking about playing female characters, he told the daily, “I have been very lucky that I never got typecast while playing female characters. Years ago I played different female roles in Grand Indian Comedy Show, but as it was not as popular show as TKSS and CNWK, it never got noticed. There was no apprehension from my side ever.”

“I was only worried about my kids (my sons) getting harassed, but thankfully it never happened. In fact, they have always come home and said that teacher wants to watch the shoot and they were praising my performance. Also, I feel when you get appreciated for your work and nobody points fingers. I have never feared of being typecast as I tried to do different roles on television.”

