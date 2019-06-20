The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda turn guests on their own show for the first time. See pics

Comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show but will now be seen as guests on the show. They will join the cast of their upcoming web series Boo...Sabki Phategi on the show. The web series also stars Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat.

Producer Ekta Kapoor will also be joining the cast of the show that will be aired on her digital platform Alt Balaji from June 27. Pictures from the episode show Mallika in a mint green sharara suit and Ekta in a floor-length red dress.

Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiku is seen as Bachcha Yadav in his usual costume and a funny hairdo whereas Krushna is dressed up as Kapil’s onscreen sister - - Sapna, owner of a beauty parlour. They are joined by Tusshar and director of the web series, Farhad Samji.

The teams of The Kapil Sharma Show and Booo…Sabki Phategi come together for a selfie.

Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and Farhad Samji on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ekta shared a picture from the sets of the film on Twitter and wrote, “This comic caper is as mass and as unapologetic as it gets !#boosabkiphategi.”

Booo…Sabki Phategi is a horror comedy and marks Tusshar and Mallika’s digital debut. Mallika plays a ghost named Haseena on the show. It has been directed by Farhad Samji, known as the co-writer of Golmaal and Housefull franchises.

Besides Tusshar, Mallika, Krushna and Kiku, it features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Mishra, Shefali Zariwala, Sakshi Pradhan, Shweta Gulati, Vipul Roy, Saba Saudagar and Anil Charanjeet.

Recently, the crew of ALT Balaji’s upcoming web series Fixer was allegedly attacked by a group of drunken miscreants. According to the latest reports, 3 accused have been arrested by the Thane police.

