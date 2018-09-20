Neha Kakkar in tears as she confirms relationship with actor Himansh Kohli on Indian Idol sets, says report

Looks like the latest Bollywood celeb to come clean on her relationship status is singer Neha Kakkar, famous for songs like London Thumakda, Badri Ki Dulhania, Kala Chashma and Trippy Trippy. On the latest episode of Indian Idol 10, of which she is one of the judges with Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, Neha and her rumoured boyfriend Himansh Kohli declared their love for each other. Actor Himansh was a guest on the said show.

Quoting a source from the sets, Mumbai Mirror reported, “(Actor-comedian) Sunil Grover, who was a guest on the show, was doing a fun segment called ‘Neha’s Swayamvar’. Himansh turned up during the segment along with host Paritosh Tripathi, and Neha noted that he understands her very well, adding, ‘In the future when I think of getting married, he is going to be there in my mind’.”

On the sets of #IndianIdol to surprise this cute little gem of a person. @nehakakkar ❤️ Definitely, a time to remember for life. 😍 @SonyTV #IndianIdol10 pic.twitter.com/YgoQE9fFio — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) September 20, 2018

Everyone was surprised when Himansh responded positively to Neha’s statement and said, “I was waiting for you to say that.”

Later, in the programme the duo performed together to a romantic song called Oh Humsafar which has been sung by Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar. Himansh had in fact acted in the music video when the said song had landed earlier this year.

It may be recalled that nothing was known about their romance till the time the two interacted freely on social media. That’s when media began speculating about their romance. Rumours got stronger after the couple reportedly celebrated Valentines’ Day together this year.

Himansh is acted in films like Yaariyan, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetie Weds NRI and Ranchi Diaries.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 16:33 IST