e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

When Misha didn’t recognise Shahid Kapoor, cried to get away from him. Once again, Kabir Singh is to blame

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter couldn’t recognise him after he shaved off his Kabir Singh beard.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor plays with daughter Misha.
Shahid Kapoor plays with daughter Misha.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor recalled an instance when his daughter Misha failed to recognise him, because he’d recently shaved off the beard he’d grown to play Kabir Singh. He said on Neha Dhupia’s talk show that in hindsight, he should’ve planned the reveal better.

He said, “She was what, one-and-a-half at that time and I was dying to hold her and meet her and run around with her and talk to her and she was with the maid taking a walk in the garden, and Mira had gone to meet some relatives, and I reached early and I wanted to take her in my arms and she came to me and started crying.” Shahid said they were all at his wife Mira’s parent’s house, and he arrived a few days after Mira and Misha because he was wrapping up work.

 

View this post on Instagram

Cause she knows she can do it all better.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

He added, “And then when I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like ‘I know that voice but I don’t know this face’. I didn’t have my beard.”

Shahid grew a thick beard to play the alcoholic, abusive Kabir Singh. The role turned out to be the most controversial of his career, but despite heated debate around the character, the film turned out to be a mammoth success at the box office. It was recently dethroned as the year’s biggest Bollywood film by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War.

In the same interview, Shahid also spoke about another controversial film of his: the period epic Padmaavat. He said, “Actually, the cast of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam would work well for that film as well.” Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on long break after Kabir Singh: ‘I get nervous even if I have to go for award function’

Shahid will next be seen in Jersey remake. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he said he feels nervous about appearing in front of the camera after so long. “It’s [the break] great since I get to spend time with my family, Mira and kids. But having said that, after a point, you just want to get on the sets. Even if you ride a motorcycle after really long, you feel a bit nervous. So, you need to keep doing it and be on the sets. Nowadays, I get nervous even if I have to go for an award function because I haven’t been in front of the camera for so long. It does make you feel a bit odd,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:05 IST

tags
top news
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News