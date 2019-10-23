When Misha didn’t recognise Shahid Kapoor, cried to get away from him. Once again, Kabir Singh is to blame

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:05 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor recalled an instance when his daughter Misha failed to recognise him, because he’d recently shaved off the beard he’d grown to play Kabir Singh. He said on Neha Dhupia’s talk show that in hindsight, he should’ve planned the reveal better.

He said, “She was what, one-and-a-half at that time and I was dying to hold her and meet her and run around with her and talk to her and she was with the maid taking a walk in the garden, and Mira had gone to meet some relatives, and I reached early and I wanted to take her in my arms and she came to me and started crying.” Shahid said they were all at his wife Mira’s parent’s house, and he arrived a few days after Mira and Misha because he was wrapping up work.

He added, “And then when I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like ‘I know that voice but I don’t know this face’. I didn’t have my beard.”

Shahid grew a thick beard to play the alcoholic, abusive Kabir Singh. The role turned out to be the most controversial of his career, but despite heated debate around the character, the film turned out to be a mammoth success at the box office. It was recently dethroned as the year’s biggest Bollywood film by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War.

In the same interview, Shahid also spoke about another controversial film of his: the period epic Padmaavat. He said, “Actually, the cast of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam would work well for that film as well.” Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on long break after Kabir Singh: ‘I get nervous even if I have to go for award function’

Shahid will next be seen in Jersey remake. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he said he feels nervous about appearing in front of the camera after so long. “It’s [the break] great since I get to spend time with my family, Mira and kids. But having said that, after a point, you just want to get on the sets. Even if you ride a motorcycle after really long, you feel a bit nervous. So, you need to keep doing it and be on the sets. Nowadays, I get nervous even if I have to go for an award function because I haven’t been in front of the camera for so long. It does make you feel a bit odd,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:05 IST