Housefull 4 box office day 2: Akshay Kumar multi-starrer maintains momentum ahead of Diwali, collects around Rs 37 crore

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:47 IST

Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and many others, maintained its momentum at the box office in the pre-Diwali weekend.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film collected around Rs 18 crore on Saturday. Housefull 4 had opened with Rs 19 crore on Friday and its total now stands at around Rs 37 crore. The box office performance of the film is similar to Housefull 3 which had opened at Rs 15 crore in 2016.

Calling it a healthy opening, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Saturday, “Housefull 4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri Rs 18.85 cr. India biz.” He later updated the figure to Rs 19.08 crore.

Revised: Fri 19.08 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2019

He also confirmed that the film opened with over $ 1 million (Rs 7.79 crores) in the overseas market. “HouseFull4 crosses $ 1 million on Day 1 in the international markets... Total: $ 1.1 million [Rs 7.79 cr]...USA - Canada: $ 272k UAE - GCC: $ 506k UK: $ 78k Australia: $ 70k ROW: $ 174k Overseas HF4,” he tweeted.

Based on the theme of reincarnation, the film set across 600 years, from 1419 to 2019, follows a non-linear narrative. While the Housefull 4 songs such as Chammo, Bhoot Song, Ek Chumma managed to charm the audience, Akshay’s quirky dance number Shaitaan Ka Saala Bala led to the Bala Challenge with several celebrities and fans performing the actor’s hook step.

Housefull 4 clashed with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China, both of which struggled to survive at the box office. While Made In China opened at Rs 1 crore, Saand Ki Aankh collected around Rs 50 lakh on day one.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 08:47 IST