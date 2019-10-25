e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Akshay Kumar attends annual kudo championship despite being unwell, puts spotlight on young champs. Watch

Check out this video shared by Akshay Kumar from an event he attended in Surat, Gujarat.

bollywood Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar poses with a young champion at the tournament in Surat.
Akshay Kumar poses with a young champion at the tournament in Surat.
         

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attended the 11th Akshay Kumar International Kudo tournament in Surat, Gujarat and said he was glad to see the little champions.Children competed for top honours as they displayed their fight skills.

Sharing a video from the event, Akshay tweeted, “Feeling a little under the weather today but made it to XIth Akshay Kumar International Invitational Kudo Tournament in Surat And I’m so glad I did, to see such little champions, not just participate but excel..made it all worthwhile. Thank you to all the kids & their parents”

 

The tournament was started by Akshay himself, thanks to his love for karate and fitness. Speaking about it, Akshay had earlier said, “Karate is me. I am Akshay because of Karate. I owe it my life, my career, my reason for being the disciplined action hero that I am. I think karate should be made compulsory in schools so that children have the ability to defend and discipline themselves.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali with Rangoli Chandel and Thalaivi crew in Los Angeles, see pic and video

“I got a special opportunity. My father let me practice. Now, I want to be like a father to those who are not as fortunate. I wish I could do more. Right now I am funding, feeding, supporting and organising this tournament to find the best so they can compete internationally and boost karate in India” he had said about the initiative. Akshay is also one of the founding members of Kudo International Federation of India.

He has wrapped up Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. His recent release, Housefull 4, hits theatres on Friday October 25. It is the fourth film in his hit comedy franchise Housefull and stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kirti Kharbanda alongside Akshay.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 09:57 IST

top news
Maharashtra, Haryana poll results bring hope to Congress after successive debacles
Maharashtra, Haryana poll results bring hope to Congress after successive debacles
Maharashtra, Haryana results may affect BJP’s Rajya Sabha math
Maharashtra, Haryana results may affect BJP’s Rajya Sabha math
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Poll results a wake-up call for high commands of both BJP, Congress
Poll results a wake-up call for high commands of both BJP, Congress
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Assembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News