Akshay Kumar attends annual kudo championship despite being unwell, puts spotlight on young champs. Watch

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:00 IST

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attended the 11th Akshay Kumar International Kudo tournament in Surat, Gujarat and said he was glad to see the little champions.Children competed for top honours as they displayed their fight skills.

Sharing a video from the event, Akshay tweeted, “Feeling a little under the weather today but made it to XIth Akshay Kumar International Invitational Kudo Tournament in Surat And I’m so glad I did, to see such little champions, not just participate but excel..made it all worthwhile. Thank you to all the kids & their parents”

Feeling a little under the weather today but made it to XIth Akshay Kumar International Invitational Kudo Tournament in Surat 👊🏻And I’m so glad I did, to see such little champions, not just participate but excel..made it all worthwhile. Thank you to all the kids & their parents pic.twitter.com/tJHprR4vxt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 24, 2019

The tournament was started by Akshay himself, thanks to his love for karate and fitness. Speaking about it, Akshay had earlier said, “Karate is me. I am Akshay because of Karate. I owe it my life, my career, my reason for being the disciplined action hero that I am. I think karate should be made compulsory in schools so that children have the ability to defend and discipline themselves.”

“I got a special opportunity. My father let me practice. Now, I want to be like a father to those who are not as fortunate. I wish I could do more. Right now I am funding, feeding, supporting and organising this tournament to find the best so they can compete internationally and boost karate in India” he had said about the initiative. Akshay is also one of the founding members of Kudo International Federation of India.

He has wrapped up Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. His recent release, Housefull 4, hits theatres on Friday October 25. It is the fourth film in his hit comedy franchise Housefull and stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kirti Kharbanda alongside Akshay.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 09:57 IST