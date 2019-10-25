Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali with Rangoli Chandel and Thalaivi crew in Los Angeles, see pic and video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 09:07 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut celebrated an early Diwali Thursday when she went out with the team of Thalaivi in Los Angeles. In a video clip on Instagram, she can be seen at a dinner table, where sparklers have been lit. Kangana is currently in Los Angeles to prepare for her upcoming biopic on former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa.

In the video, Kangana is wearing a polka dotted white and black dress, sitting at a table in what could be a restaurant and is visibly amused with the light show on display at her table. Cheers and people shouting “yea” can be heard in the background. In another picture that Kangana’s team shared online, she is posing with the Thalaivi crew at the table. Sister Rangoli Chandel is also seen seated beside her. “When in LA, Team Thalaivi out for quick dinner in between look tests for the upcoming movie. Stay tuned for more,” the post read. Kangana was seen posing with producers Vishnu Induri, Brinda Prasad and Shaailesh R Singh, along with ace costume designer Neeta Lulla.

Kangana, is currently focused on Thalaivi and is working with Hollywood prosthetics expert, Jason Collins, of Captain Marvel fame, for the film. Few days ago, pictures of Kangana undergoing fittings of prosthetics had gone viral.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 24 written update episode 24 October 24: Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Bagga threaten to quit the show after fighting

She made an impressive mark at the box office with her directorial debut Manikarnika, Kangana plans to turn producer by next year. She had recently said in a statement, “My office will be ready by January. Simultaneously, we are readying our projects. There are so many good scripts that come my way and the [makers] want me to feature in them. But there is so much new talent that needs to be given a platform. It’s important that these powerful scripts don’t get lost and make it to the big screen. I want to [back] a few small films and see how that goes. Eventually, I may do something on a bigger level. We will also venture into digital entertainment.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 09:02 IST