Kangana Ranaut wants sister Rangoli Chandel to narrate her biopic: ‘If I tell my story, I might be too harsh’

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:01 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again suggested that a biopic on herself is very much in the pipeline, though it was postponed for other projects. She also said in an interview that her elder sister Rangoli Chandel is best suited to be the narrator of her story as has seen all her transformations and struggles.

Speaking to Mid Day in an interview, Kangana said, “Rangoli has some interesting observations about my transformation [into one of the top actors of Bollywood]. If I tell my story, I might be too harsh on myself and may not glorify my achievements, and that is unfair to the struggles [I’ve endured]. So, it will be better if Rangoli says it truthfully and objectively. I won’t be able to do justice to it. She has a great story to tell herself as an acid attack survivor. The way we found strength in each other and grew up together makes for a beautiful story.”

The Manikarnika star had announced earlier this year that she will direct a film on her own life and struggles. “I was nervous and wary initially, but then, given his stature and the fact that I trust him implicitly, I gave Vijayendra sir the go-ahead on the project,” she had said in a statement.

Insisting that the biopic will focus on various aspects of her life, without naming people who have had differences with her in the past, she added, “How can I show my journey without people, I can’t be walking alone. But we will not be taking any names. The idea is to protect me and my life with all its highs and lows. In the end, it is the story of an achiever, a girl from the mountains who came into Bollywood without any connections in the industry or even a godfather, and went on to carve a niche for herself against all odds.”

She also told the tabloid, “If a book were to be written on my life, I feel Rangoli should be the narrator. She is the best person to narrate my story as she has seen me from my childhood to what I am today. She can [tell the story] from the point of view of an elder sister.”

Having completed work for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, Kangana is currently preparing for her upcoming ambitious project, Thalaivi, where she plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film will be directed by AL Vijay and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 10:54 IST