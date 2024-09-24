Alia Bhatt stuns in breastplate at Paris Fashion Week: JLo, Zendaya, Katy Perry and other celebs who rocked this trend

Alia Bhatt is making serious waves with her jaw-dropping debut at Paris Fashion Week. The actress stepped out in a stunning, futuristic breastplate designed by Gaurav Gupta, radiating pure glam on the international stage. Strutting confidently down the open-air runway at the iconic Le Défilé show, the Jigra star had everyone stopping in their tracks and taking style notes. Representing the global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris, Alia didn't just walk, she owned the runway, proving she's an absolute fashion queen. (Also read: Alia Bhatt slays Paris Fashion Week ramp debut for L'Oréal in metal breastplate by Gaurav Gupta ) Alia Bhatt joins the ranks of celebrities embracing the bold breastplate trend(Instagram)

Speaking of breastplates, Alia Bhatt isn't the first to hop on this futuristic trend. These bold metal plates have been making waves, popping up everywhere from fashion weeks to celebrity closets. They're becoming a major statement piece! Let's dive into the list of celebs who rocked this trend before and grab some style inspo.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra chose a stunning traditional Kanjeevaram golden saree but swapped the classic blouse for a bold, custom breastplate that immediately stole the spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a silver-blue breastplate from Grace Ling’s Spring/Summer 2024.(Instagram)

JLo is renowned for her daring and bold fashion choices, and there’s hardly a trend she hasn’t slayed. At an awards show, she rocked a molten silver-blue breastplate from Grace Ling’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The completely backless piece was sculpted perfectly to Lopez’s chest, shoulders, and décolletage, cropped just enough to tease a hint of underboob while flashing her toned abdomen. She paired the striking top with a floor-length black skirt, for a chic look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar made a bold fashion statement in a burgundy sculpted leather corset from J Phoenix London, perfectly paired with a sleek slit maxi skirt.

Zendaya

Zendaya rocks a hot-pink metallic breastplate gown at the red carpet(Instagram)

Zendaya was likely one of the first to rock a breastplate on the red carpet, making a jaw-dropping appearance at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2020. Dressed in an all-pink ensemble, her vibrant bright pink breastplate stole the show. This custom piece, inspired by look 39 from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, solidified her as a true red carpet trailblazer.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a custom Schiaparelli bodice crafted from molded leather in a stunning Jaguar green hue, featuring a unique six-pack design. She paired it with an elegant silk velvet skirt, creating a striking look that showcased her daring sense of fashion.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry wowed in a sculptural ensemble by Grace Ling Couture, showcasing a strapless top that featured a molded breastplate embellished with seven golden roses arranged in a loose bouquet. Paired with a flowing white draped skirt, she exuded high fashion vibes that perfectly complemented her bold look.

Rihanna

Rihanna rocked a cropped red breastplate with matching jumpsuit.(Instagram)

Rihanna truly shone bright like a diamond during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show, delivering an unforgettable performance. The pop icon rocked a striking monochromatic red jumpsuit, complete with a matching latex molded breastplate that added an edgy touch to her bold look.

Alaya F

Alaya F styled white metal plate with with a matching draped skirt.(Instagram)

Alaya F wowed in a chic white sculpted leather corset by J Phoenix London, effortlessly paired with a gathered skirt that showcased a daring side slit.