Alia Bhatt stuns in breastplate at Paris Fashion Week: JLo, Zendaya, Katy Perry and other celebs who rocked this trend
Alia Bhatt wowed at Paris Fashion Week in a striking breastplate. However, she's not alone, here are other celebs who have rocked this bold trend in the past.
Alia Bhatt is making serious waves with her jaw-dropping debut at Paris Fashion Week. The actress stepped out in a stunning, futuristic breastplate designed by Gaurav Gupta, radiating pure glam on the international stage. Strutting confidently down the open-air runway at the iconic Le Défilé show, the Jigra star had everyone stopping in their tracks and taking style notes. Representing the global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris, Alia didn't just walk, she owned the runway, proving she's an absolute fashion queen. (Also read: Alia Bhatt slays Paris Fashion Week ramp debut for L'Oréal in metal breastplate by Gaurav Gupta )
Speaking of breastplates, Alia Bhatt isn't the first to hop on this futuristic trend. These bold metal plates have been making waves, popping up everywhere from fashion weeks to celebrity closets. They're becoming a major statement piece! Let's dive into the list of celebs who rocked this trend before and grab some style inspo.
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra chose a stunning traditional Kanjeevaram golden saree but swapped the classic blouse for a bold, custom breastplate that immediately stole the spotlight.
Jennifer Lopez
JLo is renowned for her daring and bold fashion choices, and there’s hardly a trend she hasn’t slayed. At an awards show, she rocked a molten silver-blue breastplate from Grace Ling’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The completely backless piece was sculpted perfectly to Lopez’s chest, shoulders, and décolletage, cropped just enough to tease a hint of underboob while flashing her toned abdomen. She paired the striking top with a floor-length black skirt, for a chic look.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar made a bold fashion statement in a burgundy sculpted leather corset from J Phoenix London, perfectly paired with a sleek slit maxi skirt.
Zendaya
Zendaya was likely one of the first to rock a breastplate on the red carpet, making a jaw-dropping appearance at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2020. Dressed in an all-pink ensemble, her vibrant bright pink breastplate stole the show. This custom piece, inspired by look 39 from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, solidified her as a true red carpet trailblazer.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian turned heads in a custom Schiaparelli bodice crafted from molded leather in a stunning Jaguar green hue, featuring a unique six-pack design. She paired it with an elegant silk velvet skirt, creating a striking look that showcased her daring sense of fashion.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry wowed in a sculptural ensemble by Grace Ling Couture, showcasing a strapless top that featured a molded breastplate embellished with seven golden roses arranged in a loose bouquet. Paired with a flowing white draped skirt, she exuded high fashion vibes that perfectly complemented her bold look.
Rihanna
Rihanna truly shone bright like a diamond during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show, delivering an unforgettable performance. The pop icon rocked a striking monochromatic red jumpsuit, complete with a matching latex molded breastplate that added an edgy touch to her bold look.
Alaya F
Alaya F wowed in a chic white sculpted leather corset by J Phoenix London, effortlessly paired with a gathered skirt that showcased a daring side slit.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.