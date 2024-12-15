Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor makes red look hotter than ever in stunning blazer dress. Can you guess how much it costs?

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 15, 2024 09:22 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor sets the screen on fire with her latest look in a fiery red blazer dress, serving fresh fashion inspiration. Scroll down to discover the price.

Kareena Kapoor is here to paint your screen red with her latest sizzling look. The 44-year-old actor recently shot for The Hollywood Reporter, and her fiery red ensemble from the shoot is enough to raise temperatures even in the winter chill. With this bold, stunning look, Kareena proves once again that she will always be the ultimate IT girl of Bollywood. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor looks ‘PHAT’ in stunning silver Sabyasachi saree at Filmfare OTT Awards; take notes for wedding season )

Kareena Kapoor stuns in fiery red ensemble for The Hollywood Reporter shoot.(Instagram/@tanghavri)
Kareena Kapoor stuns in fiery red ensemble for The Hollywood Reporter shoot.(Instagram/@tanghavri)

Kareena Kapoor looks glam in red blazer look

Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri recently treated Kareena's fans to a delightful surprise by sharing a series of stunning behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram. Accompanied by the caption, "Behind the scenes with Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan for @hollywoodreporter," the post showcases Kareena radiating glamour in a striking tomato-red dress, serving sultry poses that are sure to leave you in awe.

Her outfit comes in a striking ruby red shade and features a double-breasted jacket with a belted waist that beautifully emphasises her silhouette. The full sleeves, V-neckline, and uneven hemline add a trendy and sophisticated touch. Kareena completed the look with a matching thigh-high slit maxi skirt, nailing the ultimate monochromatic style effortlessly.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you loved Kareena's outfit and are curious about the price, we've got you covered. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the brand Kameya Official and comes with a price tag of 5,998 Turkish Lira (TRY), which is approximately 26,691.

Kareena's outfit comes with a price tag of ₹26,691.(kameya.com)
Kareena's outfit comes with a price tag of ₹26,691.(kameya.com)

She accessorised her look with a pair of ruby drop earrings, quirky rings adorning her fingers, and a pair of animal-print Louboutin pump heels. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. Completing her glam, her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle partition, perfectly tying the look together.

