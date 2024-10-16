Uninvited guest at Ambani wedding? US influencer reveals she was expecting during celebrations

American influencer and jewellery expert Julia Chafe, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big fat Indian wedding in July this year, has announced her pregnancy on social media. Chafe has revealed that she was pregnant during her trip to India, making her unborn baby a part of the Ambani wedding. Julia Chafe with Nita Ambani during the Ambani wedding festivities(Instagram/@juliachafe)

“My child has been to the Ambani wedding and met Cardi B,” she said in a video posted on Instagram yesterday.

Chafe said she was in her first trimester of pregnancy when she travelled to India. Although she had concerns about travelling at the time, she did not want to miss the opportunity of a lifetime.

“My husband Bruno and I have had a pretty rough go at getting pregnant. So when we first found out we were invited to the Ambani wedding, my first thought was the reason why getting pregnant hasn’t happened yet is because we are going on this huge trip to India that will potentially change my life,” said Chafe, who is currently 23 weeks into pregnancy.

New York-based Julia Hackman Chafe has over 7.25 lakh followers on Instagram, where she has made a career documenting the jewels of the rich and the famous.

Take a look at her video below:

In her video, she explained that she found out about her pregnancy two weeks after getting invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, which took place in Mumbai on July 12.

The wedding itself was preceded and succeeded by several functions, including three post-wedding receptions, one of which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before the wedding, the billionaire Ambani family also hosted a three-day celebration at their sprawling Jamnagar estate, a luxury cruise with stops across the Mediterranean, a mehendi ceremony, a haldi ceremony, several pooja ceremonies, a dandiya night and more. The multiple events were attended by some of the world’s most high-profile names, including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, to name just a few.

TikToker Julia Chafe had documented most of her trip to India, sharing photos and videos with Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani on Instagram.