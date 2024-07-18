What was food like at Ambani wedding? US influencer guest gives her honest review

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, tied the knot in a lavish affair on July 12. Being dubbed as the “world's most expensive wedding,” it was attended by dignitaries from different walks of life. From politicians to film stars to sports personalities to influencers, people from India and worldwide attended the spectacular wedding ceremony. The image shows US influencer and jewellery expert Julia Chafe reviewing the food at the Ambani wedding. (Instagram/@juliachafe)

US influencer and jewellery expert Julia Chafe was among those who attended the wedding. Since then, she has been sharing videos showing what happened at the star-studded affair. Her latest video gives a glimpse of the food served for the guests.

“What was food like at the Ambani wedding?” she wrote in the caption as she posted the video. It takes viewers on a quick trip to the various dishes served at the event, prepared by top chefs of the world.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with over 1.1 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video on the Ambani wedding?

“The way I literally paused to read the menu,” posted an Instagram user. “You report these things so well I'm beginning to feel like I was also a guest. Delulu, right?” joined another.

While a third commented, “This is the video I was waiting for,” a fourth wrote, “Need a video for the dessert! Asking for a friend. That friend is me.”

Reportedly, an entire floor at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre was dedicated to food. The Ambanis served over 2,500 vegetarian dishes to guests from all over the world.

