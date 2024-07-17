Ambani wedding had shops where guests could grab free stuff, but they had to pay for…

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s months-long wedding festivities have wrapped up, but the excitement refuses to die down. Social media users who attended the celebrations virtually are now busy dissecting every detail of what is being called the most expensive wedding to take place in history. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 in Mumbai.(Instagram/@storiesbyjosephradhik)

YouTube and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, who was part of the guest list, has generated more excitement by sharing inside details of the big fat and extremely lavish Indian wedding. Allahbadia, better known by his internet moniker BeerBiceps, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12 and the Mangal Utsav reception on July 15.

He sat down with Indian-American stand up comedian Akaash Singh, who was also part of the festivities, for a podcast on the Ambani wedding. During their conversation, the duo revealed how the Ambani family gave away designer merchandise for free.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding and the post-wedding festivities took place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The venue was transformed to resemble the ancient city of Varanasi under the guidance of creative director Manish Malhotra.

“We were in a magical world,” recalled Akaash Singh. He said that there were shops giving away things like bangles and designer sunglasses for free at the wedding.

“Shops were giving away bangles. I heard they were giving away designer sunglasses, like Versace sunglasses,” he revealed. “Not all of them charged. Some of them just gave you stuff. It was crazy,” he added.

When Allahbadia asked if there were any shops that charged, Singh replied saying there were jewellery stores at the wedding venue where guests could buy things.

“There was a jewellery shop. Obviously they are not going to give away diamond necklaces,” the American comedian said.

Take a look at the exchange below:

Anant Ambani is the elder son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant, daughter of healthtech entrepreneurs Viren and Shaila Merchant, on July 12.

The couple’s wedding was preceded by weeks of festivities. In March, the Ambani family hosted a three-day bash in Jamnagar where the guest list featured VIPs like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Guests in Jamnagar were treated to private concerts by Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh.

The Jamnagar celebration was followed by a luxury pre-wedding cruise with stops across Italy and France. In the week leading up to the July 12 wedding, the Ambani family hosted a sangeet (where Justin Bieber performed), a garba night, a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples, a haldi, mehendi, a mameru ceremony, and a Shiv Shakti Pooja. The wedding itself was followed by three separate receptions.