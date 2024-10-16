‘Ratan Tata was a mentor to Akash Ambani’: Nita Ambani’s touching tribute to visionary leader

Nita Ambani paid a touching tribute to Ratan Tata at Reliance Industries' annual Diwali dinner. In her homage, she described the beloved icon as a “great son of India” and recalled how he was not just a family friend but also a mentor to her son Akash Ambani. Ratan Tata died on October 9 in a Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. “He was a dear friend of my father-in-law, Mukesh and our family," Nita Ambani on Ratan Tata. (Screengrab)

“Four days ago, we lost a great son of India. The passing of Mr Ratan Tata filled us all with immense grief. He was a dear friend of my father-in-law (Dhirubhai Ambani), of Mukesh (Ambani) and of our family. He was also a mentor to Akash (Ambani),” Nita Ambani says as a part of her speech. She also talks about Ratan Tata being a “visionary industrialist and philanthropist who always strove for society’s greater good.”

The speech was followed by a minute of silence, observed by the Amabni family, Reliance leadership, and thousands of employees attending the event.

Full speech: Nita Ambani’s tribute to Ratan Tata

Social media’s reaction:

Footage of Nita Ambani paying homage to Ratan Tata surfaced online, sparking a fresh wave of heartbreak among people. People mourned the icon's passing, with many labelling him a man who was “loved by all.”

“My tributes,” wrote an Instagram user. “RIP,” added another. Others posted the same comment. A few reacted to the speech using folded hands or heart emoticons.

Mukesh Ambani’s emotional farewell:

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani issued a statement expressing his sadness over the death of his “dear friend” Ratan Tata.

"It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian,” the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries said in a statement.

“At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied,” he added.

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937. He served as chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012 until he retired. Later, he held the position of Chairman Emeritus. Following his death, Noel Naval Tata is appointed as the new chairman.