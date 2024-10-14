Niira Radia reveals the last time she met Ratan Tata: 'I remained in touch with him'

Niira Radia, the former corporate lobbyist whose leaked telephone calls with politicians, journalists and business tycoons brought the 2G spectrum scam to light nearly 15 years ago, said she remained in touch with industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. Her conversation with Ratan Tata was part of the leaked tapes. Former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia shared anecdotes on Ratan Tata.

"About two months back, roughly about two to three months back. I remained in touch with him. We remained friends. He inaugurated... he was there at one of my functions," Niira Radia told NDTV Profit.

"We always talked on the phone whenever we could. What is nice was that we remained good friends much after and reminisced many moments."

(Also Read: Niira Radia breaks silence on Ratan Tata, recalls incident from pre-Nano days: ‘We all looked at him in shock’)

India pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last Wednesday. His death triggered an outpouring of tributes on the internet and offline, from people from all walks of life.

Noel Tata named successor

Noel Tata, the 67-year-old half-brother of Ratan Tata, was named the new head of Tata Trusts, a collective of charities that indirectly controls the $165 billion business empire spread across 100 countries.

‘Ratan would be very happy’: Niira Radia on Noel Tata

Reacting to Noel Tata being named as the legendary leader's successor at Tata Trusts, Radia told NDTV Profit, “Ratan would be very happy. He'll be very happy with that. He would have been very happy that it was unanimous (decision). He always was a man of consensus. It was never a top-down approach.”

Niira Radia, who set up the now-defunct Vaishnavi Communication, had many high-profile clients, including Tata Group. In 2001, she bagged all 90 Tata Group accounts.