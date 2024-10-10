Ratan Tata’s final Instagram post leaves his legions of fans heartbroken: ‘Thank you for thinking of me’

Ratan Tata, one of India’s most beloved industrialists and philanthropists, died at 86. Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran shared a statement confirming the business tycoon's demise. Amid this news, the renowned industrialist's last post on Instagram has added to people’s sadness about losing him. Industrialist Ratan Tata died at the age of 86. (File Photo)

“Thank you for thinking of me,” this is what Ratan Tata wrote on Instagram two days ago while sharing an update on his health. At that point, he was admitted to the hospital due to failing health.

A look back at Ratan Tata’s Instagram posts:

Ratan Tata wasn’t a regular user of the platform but occasionally shared posts that left people intrigued. He shared his first post on October 30, 2019 about joining Instagram.

What did Ratan Tata’s first post on Instagram say?

“I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!”

Over the years, the business tycoon and philanthropist has posted several shares, including asking for help for strays, talking about his animal hospital in Mumbai, and debunking fake news attributed to him.

Ratan Tata has been undergoing intensive care in a Mumbai hospital since Monday.