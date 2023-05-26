Dress to impress: 5 hottest must-try men's fashion trends for summer 2023

As fashion trends continue to evolve, they cater to both men and women, offering a pleasurable experience of browsing websites and shopping for stylish tops, shirts, and tees. However, the challenge lies in selecting the perfect colour that complements one's skin tone and finding matching denim jeans or pants. With the summer of 2023 on the horizon, it's essential to stay informed about the upcoming fashion trends. It's important to remember that being fashionable shouldn't come at the expense of comfort. So, let's take a quick look at the season's trends and discover how to stay stylish and comfortable simultaneously. (Also read: Men's ethnic fashion: 5 trendy outfits men must have for this wedding season ) Upgrade your style game and stay on point with men's fashion trends for summer 2023(Instagram )

Hottest men's fashion trends for summer 2023:

Mayank Bansal, fashion expert and director of Kottail Milano, shares with HT Lifestyle, the top fashion trends of the season for men.

1. Lightweight fabrics

Opt for linen shirts, cotton T-shirts, polo shirts, chambray and lightweight denim shirts, shorts, chino pants, breathable sneakers, and flip-flops that are breathable and will help to keep you cool and comfortable in hot weather. Remember to consider your personal style and the local climate when choosing lightweight summer clothing. Light fabrics, loose fits, and lighter colours are your allies in staying cool and comfortable during the hot summer months.

2. Tropical prints

Tropical prints for men offer a vibrant and refreshing aesthetic that captures the essence of warm, sunny climates and beachside vibes. These prints typically feature lively and bold patterns inspired by the flora, fauna, and cultural motifs found in tropical regions around the world. Incorporating tropical prints into your wardrobe can infuse your outfits with a sense of adventure, relaxation, and tropical allure. One popular way to embrace tropical prints is through Hawaiian shirts.

These iconic garments are known for their large, colourful, and eye-catching designs that often include floral patterns, palm trees, exotic birds, or other tropical elements. Hawaiian shirts have become synonymous with casual, laid-back style and are perfect for beach parties, vacations, or simply adding a touch of island-inspired flair to your day-to-day attire. Pair a Hawaiian shirt with solid-coloured shorts or chino pants to create a balanced and effortless look that showcases the vibrant tropical print.

3. Baggy clothes

Baggy clothes are the new trend of the season they can be a comfortable and stylish choice for summer, providing a relaxed and breezy feel. You can choose from a large variety of oversized T-shirts, wide-leg pants, loose shorts, flowy shirts, relaxed-fit shirts and more. When wearing baggy clothes, it's important to find a balance and maintain a cohesive look. Pair loose-fitting items with more fitted pieces to avoid an overly sloppy appearance. Accessorize with belts, hats, or statement footwear to add structure and complete your summer ensemble. Experiment with different combinations to find the right balance between comfort and style that suits your personal taste.

4. Bold colours

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with vibrant and bold colours. From bright yellows and oranges to electric blues and pinks, embrace hues that reflect the lively spirit of the season. The intense electric blue shade adds a pop of colour to any outfit. Whether it's a button-down shirt, a pair of shorts, or accessories like sneakers or a watch, electric blue creates a striking and modern look.

Yellow is a cheerful and energetic colour that exudes summer vibes. Incorporate this bold hue into your wardrobe with t-shirts, polo shirts, or even shorts. Pair it with neutrals like white or navy to make the colour stand out.

Red is a bold and confident colour that demands attention. Opt for a statement piece such as a jacket, a pair of chinos, or a bold graphic t-shirt. Use red as a focal point and balance it with neutral or complementary colours.

Orange is a warm and energetic colour that adds a playful touch to summer outfits. Consider wearing an orange shirt, shorts, or even accessories like sunglasses or a baseball cap. Pair it with neutral colours to create a striking contrast.

Green hues like lime or emerald can create a fresh and tropical look. Incorporate green into your summer wardrobe with polo shirts, lightweight jackets, or even patterned shorts. Green pairs well with neutral shades or complementary colours like blue or yellow.

When wearing bold colours, it's important to balance them with more subdued tones. Use bold colours as statement pieces and pair them with neutrals or complementary shades to create a visually appealing and well-coordinated outfit. Have fun experimenting with these bold colours and embrace the vibrant energy of summer.