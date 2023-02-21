Flawless makeup tips for dusky skin tone

Makeup is meant to enhance your natural features, instead of hiding or masking them. Following the correct steps for your particular skin tone will work best highlighting your features.

With the right products and techniques, you can flaunt your best skin and make heads turn! In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development at SUGAR Cosmetics, suggested some ways you can celebrate your deep-toned skin -

1. Healthy skin is glowing skin: Every flawless look starts with a healthy and prepped canvas aka skin. Opt for a gentle cleanser that doesn’t strip your skin of its natural moisture yet cleanses your pores; followed by a nourishing moisturizer to replenish your skin. Dry skin, especially if you’re dusky, can make you look ashy and sullen.

2. Shade match is key: Once your skin is prepped and hydrated, it’s time for the fun to begin! The key to an even and skin-like base, is to make sure that you pick a foundation shade that melts into your skin and matches your skin tone & undertone.

3. Bring back the dimension: Foundation can make your face look flat if it’s not followed by contour. To add the dimension back to your face and give it some definition, choose a contour shade that is two shades darker than your skin tone.

4. Add a flush of colour to your cheeks: Blush not only adds a healthy flush of colour to your cheeks but also adds further sculpts your face. Choose a deep orange, mauve or burgundy and apply it along the apples of your cheeks, extending outwards towards your temples.

5. Highlight and define your eyes: No makeup look is complete without adding definition to your eyes. Dark colours like black and brown work beautifully while defining your eyes if you have a dusky skin tone.

6. Pout Out Loud: When it comes to lips, you are born to pull off bold colours! However, if you want to go for a subdued look and let your eyes shine through, opt for nude lipstick that compliments your undertone. Apply a tiny amount of foundation to your lips to even out their tone, incase you want an even lipstick finish and have hyper-pigmentation.

7. Seal it: What good is doing all of this if it slides off your face in just a couple of hours? Apart from using a primer and good quality makeup products, make sure you apply a setting spray or bake your face using some translucent powder, to lock-in your makeup for the day.

Adding to the list of flawless makeup tips for dusky skin tone, Leiya Phinao Ningshen, National Artist at MAC Cosmetics India, recommended -

1. Minimal yet chic: Leiya believes that makeup should enhance your natural beauty. She loves the luminescent, natural skin juxtaposed against a strong eye or lip, allowing the wearer’s personality to shine.

2. Gussy up: Her work continues to grow through her minimal and natural dewy makeup looks. She has worked on shows like Paris fashion week and Milan fashion week. For her clients, she tries to enhance their natural features and bring out their true identities.

3. Top One: She swears by a good priming spray which can be used to prime the skin before applying makeup. It can also be used after make-up to set it in place and keep it on for a longer time. The spray format will help to intensify the pigmentation of eyeshadows. You can use it to mix make-up, too!