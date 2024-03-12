 I don't want to limit myself to a beauty influencer: Ankush Bahuguna - Hindustan Times
I don't want to limit myself to a beauty influencer: Ankush Bahuguna

ByAayushi Parekh
Mar 12, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Ankush Bahuguna shares his experience about warming up to the Bengaluru audience, the reality of being a content creator and his future lineup

Content creator and influencer Ankush Bahuguna was recently in Bengaluru where he spoke to a young crowd about being loyal — to oneself on social media and in general. Speaking about the themes of his talk, he shares, “I think this is such a touchy topic for all of us. When I say loyalty, it isn’t just for the followers but also relationships,” adding, “I also spoke about how being a professional content creator is a glorified profession. Not every influencer is big on fan following, engagement and brand deals. So, I urged the audience to think about how it’s very important to be financially secure. Don’t quit the job you already have for this. Start content creation on the side, and then you can decide as you grow.”

Ankush Bahuguna recently spoke to a crowd of young people on the topic of loyalty in the digital age
Bahuguna found that these topics were very relatable for his audience, and their response ended up exceeding his expectations, “I wasn’t sure if people here knew me. But the Bengaluru audience was the most interactive one I’ve ever experienced. It was insane! I could tell that every person was tuned into the conversation.”

Known for his makeup reels, Bahuguna feels social media culture can be superficial.“I’m a cisgender man and I have to acknowledge my privilege in this space. If people see me putting on makeup, it’s more palatable to them as compared to a queer person doing the same. While I believe that social media contributes to the progression of ideologies, I don’t think it’s fast enough. Every now and then, something happens that makes you realise that social media doesn’t even show a part of what is actually happening on the ground,” he shares.

Ask the 30-year-old about what his followers and fans can expect from him in the near future and he says, “I’ve already scaled up my content with my chat show where I had a chance to invite many celebrities. I’ve also moved to Mumbai, from Delhi, to train as an actor. I’ve been auditioning for films and TV shows, and the plan is always to go bigger. All I know is that I don’t want to box myself as a beauty influencer or a comedy creator. I’m an artist and I want to create all sorts of content.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
