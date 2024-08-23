Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor show how to ace the monotone workwear style

Power point Like Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Panday, try monotone hues for your workwear style(Photos: Instagram)

Ananya Panday in a white blazer and black cycling shorts(Photo: Instagram)

Make a powerful point while power dressing in a white blazer and black cycling shorts like actor Ananya Panday. The V-neckline, double-breasted style and above the hem pants make for a refreshing look in the board room. A chain link necklace, wing liner eyes and slicked bun will complement the look.

Circling back in two-tones

Janhvi Kapoor dons a two-toned tuxedo dress(Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Janhvi Kapoor, slip into a dual-toned tuxedo dress that will effortlessly raise the bar while you close the deal. With a strapless design, bodycon fit, flap pockets, floor grazing hem and thigh-high slit, the number ranks high on the oomph factor.

Loop it with a lace

Kiara Advani wears a pantsuit set with a white corset(Photo: Instagram)

A simple white lace corset is all you need to play up your all-black pantsuit set, as seen on actor Kiara Advani. The structured blazer with its shoulder pads and the cinched waist gives a feminine touch to the power blazer fit. Soft curls and nude lips for glam.

An asset in androgynous

Karisma Kapoor makes a case in a black and white jumpsuit(Photo: Instagram)

For a gender-fluid style, take notes from Karisma Kapoor and don a jumpsuit featuring a white shirt with voluminous sleeves tucked into a pair of black flared pants. Striking a balance between power with the high-waisted silhouette and the studded corset belt’s elegance, it offers the best of both worlds. A sleek black tie, tightly pulled-back braid and red lips finishes the look.

Mermaid meeting

Pooja Hegde slips into a white cropped shirt and black mermaid skirt(Phpto: Instagram)

For a perfect day-to-night look, copy actor Pooja Hegde’s look in a white cropped shirt and black silk mermaid skirt. Amp it with a bow tie, emerald earrings and a high-braided hairstyle. Ace your board meeting and your night out plan in this fit.

Seal the deal right

It’s important to invest in a good quality jacket or blazer.

Opt for lightweight fabrics like polyester and nylon blends that is easy on the body.

Choose relaxed ankle or mid-length pants to break the monotony.

Master a balance between style and practicality with the right choice of fabrics, patterns and colours.

Inputs by designer Neeraj Singh at Fashinza