Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor show how to ace the monotone workwear style

ByShweta Sunny
Aug 23, 2024 04:01 PM IST

Contemplating how to elevate your transseasonal workwear wardrobe? Invest in classic and versatile monotone pieces, à la these fashionable celebs

Power point

Like Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Panday, try monotone hues for your workwear style(Photos: Instagram)
Like Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Panday, try monotone hues for your workwear style(Photos: Instagram)
Ananya Panday in a white blazer and black cycling shorts(Photo: Instagram)
Ananya Panday in a white blazer and black cycling shorts(Photo: Instagram)

Make a powerful point while power dressing in a white blazer and black cycling shorts like actor Ananya Panday. The V-neckline, double-breasted style and above the hem pants make for a refreshing look in the board room. A chain link necklace, wing liner eyes and slicked bun will complement the look.

Circling back in two-tones

Janhvi Kapoor dons a two-toned tuxedo dress(Photo: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor dons a two-toned tuxedo dress(Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Janhvi Kapoor, slip into a dual-toned tuxedo dress that will effortlessly raise the bar while you close the deal. With a strapless design, bodycon fit, flap pockets, floor grazing hem and thigh-high slit, the number ranks high on the oomph factor.

Loop it with a lace

Kiara Advani wears a pantsuit set with a white corset(Photo: Instagram)
Kiara Advani wears a pantsuit set with a white corset(Photo: Instagram)

A simple white lace corset is all you need to play up your all-black pantsuit set, as seen on actor Kiara Advani. The structured blazer with its shoulder pads and the cinched waist gives a feminine touch to the power blazer fit. Soft curls and nude lips for glam.

An asset in androgynous

Karisma Kapoor makes a case in a black and white jumpsuit(Photo: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor makes a case in a black and white jumpsuit(Photo: Instagram)

For a gender-fluid style, take notes from Karisma Kapoor and don a jumpsuit featuring a white shirt with voluminous sleeves tucked into a pair of black flared pants. Striking a balance between power with the high-waisted silhouette and the studded corset belt’s elegance, it offers the best of both worlds. A sleek black tie, tightly pulled-back braid and red lips finishes the look.

Mermaid meeting

Pooja Hegde slips into a white cropped shirt and black mermaid skirt(Phpto: Instagram)
Pooja Hegde slips into a white cropped shirt and black mermaid skirt(Phpto: Instagram)

For a perfect day-to-night look, copy actor Pooja Hegde’s look in a white cropped shirt and black silk mermaid skirt. Amp it with a bow tie, emerald earrings and a high-braided hairstyle. Ace your board meeting and your night out plan in this fit.

Seal the deal right

  • It’s important to invest in a good quality jacket or blazer.
  • Opt for lightweight fabrics like polyester and nylon blends that is easy on the body.
  • Choose relaxed ankle or mid-length pants to break the monotony.
  • Master a balance between style and practicality with the right choice of fabrics, patterns and colours.

Inputs by designer Neeraj Singh at Fashinza

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor show how to ace the monotone workwear style
