Saif Ali Khan to Shahid Kapoor: Celeb-approved ways to layer ethnic menswear looks, know the 5 styling rules
Learn how to layer your regular ethnic outfits and give them a celeb-style glamarous upgrade. Check the styling rules here.
Layering is one of the key styling techniques, where the ensemble is essentially perceived in layers, from the base, accent accessories to the outerwear, with each piece adding structure and purpose to the overall look. Layering may not seem like much when viewed up close, especially when looking at individual clothing pieces, but when they come together, everything falls into place for a cohesive appearance. This styling rule applies just as effectively to ethnic menswear, where combining kurtas, jackets, stoles, and accessories.
Time and again, Bollywood celebs have turned to layering to channel regal charm in their ensembles, whether it’s Saif Ali Khan’s soft spot for luxe Nehru jackets or Shahid Kapoor’s statement-making long scarves. Layering can be done in more ways than one, using either outerwear or accessories to elevate the look.
Ravi Gupta, Creative Designer and Director of Gargee Designer's shared a comprehensive guide with HT Lifestyle, outlining the 5 key rules for ethnic menswear layering:
1. Incorporate depth with organised layers
- Incorporate shape and texture by introducing a waistcoat, a Nehru jacket, or a Jodhpuri waistcoat.
- They occupy the middle ground between contemporary and traditional fashion.
- For the addition of roughness, overshirts or light jackets in contrasting or complementary colours can yield depth without weight.
2. Accessorise with intention
- Accessories will turn the attire from functional to regal. A silk pocket square, printed scarf, or handloom shawl not only adds colour but also character.
- An elegantly draped stole or woven scarf adds a touch that is clearly royal. With classic juttis or modern loafers, as per the occasion.
3. Offer fit and proportion
- Customisation is effective. Ensure all the layers drape well over the body without bulk.
- Double-check sleeve lengths and layering lines; a shorter outer layer can provide a streamlined, fashion-forward line.
4. Begin with breathable basics
- Start with a lighter base like a new cotton kurta or loose linen shirt. These will be breathable and easy to wear, as well as easy to layer on.
- A white kurta is a good place to start, and because it's neutral, you can wear it in the day or for evening wear.
5. Play with colour and texture
- While you can certainly use more neutral colours like beige, navy, and ivory, you can mix in other richer colours like emerald, maroon, and gold (or a little of each).
- Texture is important, too; you want a layer of plainness that can be created with cotton or linen, and then glam it up with silk or brocade.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
