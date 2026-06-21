Jamal Musiala injury update: German star opens up on brutal fracture recovery; 'I've learned the most this year'

It has been nearly a year since Jamal Musiala suffered a serious lower-leg fracture in a Club World Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain, an injury that at the time appeared severe enough to threaten his career. Jamal Musiala described the recovery process as a long journey built on hard work, patience, and constant optimism. (Getty Images via AFP)

The setback kept the young German midfielder sidelined for more than six months, but he has now made a strong return as the FIFA World Cup is underway, proudly representing his national team once again.

In fact, he enjoyed one of his most memorable moments since coming back in Germany’s opening World Cup match against Curacao, where he found the back of the net.

Musiala looks back at recovery phase Recently, in an exclusive interview with Bild, the 23-year-old reflected on the difficult period following his injury

He described the recovery process as a long journey built on hard work, patience, and constant optimism.

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“The road back involved a lot of hard work and patience: it was tough at times, but I'm convinced that even if it's not always easy, you have to focus on the positive. Even if that's sometimes difficult,” said the German youngster.

Big learning experience He also emphasized that the injury turned into one of his biggest learning experiences

“I've definitely learned the most this year. Not just about football, I've also grown as a person. I now know that to come back from such a serious injury as the one I experienced, you need patience. The step you take afterward is all the bigger for it,” Musiala said.