iPhone Air launched at Rs. 1.20 Lakhs, but is it the right phone for you?

Apple announced its slimmest smartphone, the iPhone Air, in India last night. The smartphone flaunts its sleek and lightweight design despite offering pro-like features to the users. Apple says that the iPhone Air is just 5.6mm slim, but has a slight camera bump that features a single camera lens. Apart from its unique design, the ultra-thin iPhone offers powerful performance with the A19 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence capabilities. Therefore, buyers may get a great deal, but in a sleek and compact size. But who is the right audience to buy the iPhone Air? Let's have a closer look. Is it worth getting Apple's slimmest iPhone Air model at a whopping price? Here's everything you need to know.

iPhone Air: The good and the bad

The iPhone Air will become a niche product that may not resonate with a wide user base. However, it offers some powerful and superior features that could dominate the flagship market. Firstly, its 5.6mm sleekness and compact design are the primary focus, while offering a 6.5-inch OLED display and up to 27 hours of video playback. The iPhone Air is portable and easy to carry, perfect for people who are tired of carrying bulky and massive phones that come in the flagship segment.

In addition to a compact design, the iPhone Air also promises powerful performance similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models with the A19 Pro chip and the new N1 wireless connectivity chip. Therefore, we expect the smartphone to offer effortless multitasking, play graphic-intensive gaming, and stream high-resolution content. However, it does not come with a few drawbacks.

The iPhone Air does not look impressive when it comes to the camera. It features a single 48MP rear camera, despite being priced above 1 Lakh. Additionally, we are also unsure of the real-life battery performance.

Who should buy the iPhone Air?