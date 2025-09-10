iPhone 17 Pro gets a new ‘Saffron’ colour. Internet makes Indian connection…

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a striking Cosmic Orange finish, a bold hue that many in India have immediately likened to saffron, a colour deeply rooted in Hindu symbolism. Note that the new Cosmic Orange colour is only available with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max launched in Cosmic Orange, a colour drawing comparisons to saffron in India.

On social media, users have been swift to connect the official “Cosmic Orange” with saffron. One user joked that the “Cosmic Orange is basically our saffron,” while another added that “this hue hits different during the festival season.” It seems Apple’s name may differ, but the cultural resonance in India is unmistakable.

iPhone 17 Pro series price in India

iPhone 17 Pro price in India:

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: ₹1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro 512GB: ₹1,54,900

iPhone 17 Pro 1TB: ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India:

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: ₹1,49,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB: ₹1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB: ₹2,29,900

In India, saffron is more than a colour. It signifies strength, spirituality, and national pride. The overlap between Apple’s “Cosmic Orange” and this symbolic shade has not gone unnoticed. One tweet read, “Finally a phone colour that feels culturally aware,” while another wryly observed, “Saffron iPhone? Now that’s marketing India would buy.”



Early reactions have been mixed. One tweet captured the divisive sentiment: “This looks hideous,” while another simply said, “the worst in iPhone history,” but there was also praise: “Let that be official and I’m getting the 17 Pro,” and “If it really looks like that, it could win this year’s upgrade season.” These quotes mirror the sentiments shared in many of the tweets making the rounds online.

Beyond cultural ties, observers see this as a timely fashion choice. Orange has been trending everywhere recently, from fashion runways to celebrity wardrobes. Whether you love or hate the shade, it is undeniably attention-grabbing.

Apple has always played it safe with Pro colours—deep blue, silver, and black. The choice to go orange signals a willingness to shake things up, and it might just gain traction among buyers looking for something fresh.