iPhone Air, not iPhone 17 Air, launched as Apple’s thinnest phone till date, priced at…

Apple has finally unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone Air, the company’s thinnest smartphone yet, positioning it as a stylish alternative to the iPhone 17 series. Unlike early rumours that suggested the device would launch as the “iPhone 17 Air,” Apple has dropped the number altogether, signalling a fresh identity for this ultra-slim handset. The iPhone Air comes with a titanium frame, not aluminium as some leaks claimed, ensuring durability while keeping weight to a minimum. Under the hood, the device runs on the A19 Pro chip, the same processor powering the iPhone 17 Pro models, but tuned with a GPU optimised for Apple Intelligence and advanced AI workloads. Featuring a 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology, an eSIM-only design, and a 48MP fusion rear camera, the iPhone Air combines performance and portability in a way no previous iPhone has attempted. iPhone Air launched at Apple's thinnest phone till date.(Apple)

iPhone Air design and build

The iPhone Air has been engineered as Apple’s slimmest-ever phone, measuring just 5.5mm in thickness. Despite this form factor, Apple has opted for a titanium frame, similar to the Pro models, ensuring strength without compromising sleekness. This decision marks a shift away from the aluminium that typically defines Apple’s non-Pro devices.

iPhone Air display and performance

The phone features a 6.5-inch OLED panel with 1–120Hz ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, delivering fluid scrolling and smooth graphics performance. Peak brightness reaches 3,000 nits, making it one of the brightest displays on any smartphone to date. The device is powered by the A19 Pro chip, which brings Pro-class performance to a new tier. The GPU is specifically tuned for AI-driven tasks, making it ideal for users who rely on Apple Intelligence for translation, content creation, and on-device generative features.

iPhone Air camera

Apple has kept things simple with the 48MP fusion camera system at the rear. By combining multiple image-processing techniques, the iPhone Air is capable of capturing sharp, detailed shots while maintaining a compact single-lens design. The front houses a 12MP camera for selfies and FaceTime, with enhanced low-light capabilities.

iPhone Air connectivity and Features

In line with Apple’s broader ecosystem push, the iPhone Air is eSIM-only, eliminating the physical SIM tray altogether. It runs iOS 26 out of the box and supports Apple’s latest AI-driven features, offering deep integration with iCloud and other Apple services.

iPhone Air pricing and availability

iPhone Air will be available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, starting with 256GB storage, as well as 512GB and 1TB options. iPhone Air starts at ₹119900.

Customers in more than 63 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, the U.S., and Vietnam, will be able to pre-order iPhone Air beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19. iPhone Air will be available in 22 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 26.