iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India on sale date to be…

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India, the most advanced models in the iPhone 17 line-up, featuring the A19 Pro chip, a redesigned thermal system, and Apple’s most powerful camera technology to date. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 for the 256GB variant, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at ₹1,49,900. However, as seen with last year’s iPhone 16 Pro series, bank cashback offers are expected to sweeten the deal for Indian buyeRs In 2023, India iStore provided a flat ₹5,000 cashback on iPhone 16 Pro models via ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI credit cards, with the same extended to ICICI debit cards. If the same pattern holds, the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro could drop to ₹1,29,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could start at ₹1,44,900, making the flagship devices more appealing during the festive shopping season. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by the A19 Pro chip.(Apple)

Also read: Apple Event 2025 Highlights: iPhone 17 price in India and everything that Apple launched on September 9

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max India pricing with offers

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at ₹1,34,900 (256GB), ₹1,54,900 (512GB), and ₹1,74,900 (1TB). Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in at ₹1,49,900 (256GB), ₹1,69,900 (512GB), ₹1,89,900 (1TB), and ₹2,29,900 for the new 2TB option. Based on last year’s trend, a ₹5,000 bank cashback could apply to these models as well, bringing down the effective entry price of the Pro variant to ₹1,29,900 and the Pro Max to ₹1,44,900.

Key features of iPhone 17 Pro series

Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by the A19 Pro chip, which is paired with a new Apple-designed vapour chamber to improve sustained performance and thermal efficiency. This allows the devices to handle demanding tasks such as high-end mobile gaming, AI-driven processes, and professional video editing without throttling.

The Pro models also introduce Apple’s most advanced camera systems, featuring three 48MP Fusion lenses - Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto. The iPhone 17 Pro Max goes a step further with an 8x optical-quality zoom at 200mm, the longest ever on an iPhone. On the display front, both models feature Super Retina XDR panels with ProMotion up to 120Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back for improved durability.

Availability in India

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max open on Friday, September 12, with sales beginning Friday, September 19 across India. With bank cashback deals expected to return, early buyers could get significant savings, particularly useful given the premium positioning of these devices.