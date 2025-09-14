iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Which one makes more sense to buy?

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Apple has introduced the iPhone 17 series, and the Pro Max variant once again takes the spotlight as its largest and most advanced model. On the other side, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 represents the latest in foldable technology. While both devices target premium users, they approach smartphones with different philosophies - Apple with a traditional slab design and Samsung with a foldable form factor. Here’s how these two flagship devices compare in terms of design, camera, specifications and features. iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Check which flagship delivers more power, innovation, and value for money. (Apple, Samsung)

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and Build

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a mix of aluminium and matte glass back, where the MagSafe coil is placed for wireless charging. Apple has also used Ceramic Shield 2 on the display, which it claims improves scratch resistance, along with a new anti-glare coating. The device carries a flat metal frame and a prominent camera plateau.

In contrast, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 continues with its foldable design and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the outer shell, coupled with Gorilla Armour 2 for the front. While Apple has focused on refining durability with smaller glass panes and improved coatings, Samsung offers a more experimental build aimed at expanding screen utility.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Display

Both devices sport 6.9-inch panels. The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a Super Retina XDR OLED and dynamic refresh rates from 1 to 120 Hz. Apple has added a seven-layer anti-reflective coating to improve visibility.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 relies on Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, also with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The foldable format gives Samsung an edge in screen versatility, while Apple keeps its traditional approach with the Dynamic Island cutout housing Face ID sensors. Samsung combines a small selfie camera cutout with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Performance and Software

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s latest A19 chip, paired with a vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat. Though Apple does not confirm RAM figures, reports suggest a 12 GB capacity. Storage options range from 256 GB to a new 2 TB variant. The device runs on iOS 18, which introduces a refreshed design language, live translation during calls, and improved messaging and call features.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, customised for Galaxy devices, paired with 12 GB RAM and offers up to 1 TB storage. The device runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15, with Galaxy AI features integrated into communication, productivity, and content creation. Samsung promises seven years of software support, extending usability well into the next decade.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera Systems

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple 48MP Fusion camera on the rear, which offers zoom capabilities up to 8x with sensor cropping and digital zoom up to 40x. The front camera introduces a new square-shaped sensor designed to enhance group selfies and video stabilisation.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 carries forward the strong camera suite from the S25 Ultra series, offering high-resolution results across portraits, landscapes, and video. While Samsung retains its 100x Space Zoom feature, Apple focuses on computational photography and video stability.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Battery and Charging

iPhone 17 Pro Max houses a 5,000 mAh battery, which claims to give up to 39 hours of video playback on a single charge. It now supports faster charging, which, according to the company, reaches 50 percent in 20 minutes with a 40W adapter.

In comparison, Galaxy Z Fold 7 also houses the same 5000mAh battery, which is designed to last more than a day under regular use. Charging speeds remain competitive, though Samsung continues to prioritise safety measures around battery performance.

Final Thoughts

The iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 represent two different approaches to flagship smartphones. Apple focuses on incremental upgrades in durability, performance, and software, while Samsung continues to refine its foldable design with multitasking features and AI integration. For users, the choice comes down to whether they prefer a traditional large-screen phone or the flexibility of a foldable device.