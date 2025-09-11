9 iPhone 17 features Apple didn't reveal: Surprising insights you missed

You all must have watched Apple’s Awe Dropping event, where all four iPhone 17 series models were released alongside other smartwatches and earbuds. Many features were discussed, but there are still some details that weren't mentioned during the event. Apple iPhone 17 surprising insights you missed. (Apple)

So, I will be covering all those important but overlooked features in the iPhone 17 range, shedding light on what Apple didn’t highlight throughout the presentation.

1) Faster charging – But not for the iPhone Air

One of the biggest updates is the new Dynamic power adapter, priced at $39, which is approximately ₹3,444.51. This adapter is rated for 40 watt of power but can ramp up to 60 watt in short bursts, meaning the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max can charge up to 50% in about 20 minutes. That’s 10 minutes faster than last year’s iPhone 16 series. Plus, the iPhone 17 supports 25W Qi2 wireless charging, so you don’t even need a MagSafe charger. Any third party accessory that supports Qi2 can now deliver these speeds.

However, the iPhone Air misses out on these upgrades. It’s limited to 20 watt charging, and its fast charging speed is slower. You’ll only hit 50% after 30 minutes, unlike the iPhone 17’s faster 20 minute charge.

2) MagSafe battery but with a new twist

The MagSafe battery returns with the iPhone 17 series, though there’s one important catch. It magnetically attaches to the iPhone, providing wireless charging on the go. However, it only works with the iPhone Air because the camera bumps on the iPhone 17 models make it incompatible. But don’t worry, the MagSafe battery can still be used to charge smaller accessories via USB-C. Though Apple didn’t specify which accessories, it’s likely that it will charge any device with USB-C compatibility.

3) MIE to Thwart spyware and hackers

Apple has taken security to the next level with Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE) on the iPhone 17. This feature protects against memory corruption exploits, which are often used by advanced spyware. MIE adds hidden tags to every memory block on the iPhone. If any unauthorised app tries to access that memory, it’s blocked. This makes it much tougher for high level spyware to get through, ensuring your device stays secure.

4) Fix for screen flickering (iPhone 17 Pro)

Some users experience discomfort from pulse width modulation (PWM), which causes flickering on the screen. This can lead to headaches and eye strain, but with the iPhone 17 Pro, you now have an option to disable PWM. This accessibility feature is exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro for now, but we’re hopeful it will be rolled out to other models in the future.

5) Apple has opted for aluminum frames on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have switched to aluminum frames, replacing the titanium from last year. Apple didn’t elaborate on the reason, but it’s likely related to heat dissipation. Aluminum is a better conductor of heat than titanium, helping the phone cool down faster. Paired with the new vapor chamber, this should help the A19 Pro chips stay cool during heavy tasks.

6) FineWoven still lives on

After a rocky start with the iPhone 15, it may have seemed like FineWoven was a thing of the past, but it’s still around. Apple has quietly released new MagSafe wallets and AirTag key rings made from FineWoven, confirming that the material is still part of the accessory lineup. While it’s not being used for iPhone cases anymore, FineWoven still has a place in Apple’s products.

7) iPhone Air lacks mmWave support

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max all support mmWave for faster 5G speeds, but the iPhone Air misses out on this feature. This means the iPhone Air will not get the same ultra fast 5G speeds as the other models, which could be a dealbreaker if fast 5G performance is important to you.

8) USB transfer speeds – Pro models only

If you’re using USB-C for file transfers, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max offer USB 3.0 speeds up to 10Gbps. However, the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air are limited to USB 2.0 speeds, which top out at 480Mbps. If fast file transfers are important, you’ll need to go with the Pro models, as the Air and regular iPhone 17 will be slower.

While Apple’s iPhone 17 event revealed a lot, a few key features didn’t get the attention they deserved. Faster charging, enhanced security, and thoughtful design updates add up to an experience that feels well refined and ready for the future.

Personally, I think this might be one of the most exciting iPhone generations in a while. These thoughtful improvements really set the iPhone 17 range apart, making it feel like a true leap forward. Apple has clearly put a lot of effort into making sure the iPhone 17 stands out, not just in features, but in its overall user experience.