iPhone 17 price in India reduced by 6,000 on pre-booking, to now cost Rs…

iPhone 17 price in India has seen an early reduction for those who pre-book through authorised Apple resellers, thanks to attractive bank cashback offers. Apple launched the iPhone 17 in India at a starting price of ₹82,900 for the 256GB variant, but several leading retail partners are now advertising deals that make it significantly more affordable. With pre-booking underway, customers using select ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards can avail of a flat ₹6,000 cashback, effectively bringing the entry price down to just ₹76,900. This makes the latest iPhone 17 one of the most competitively priced flagship iPhones at launch in India, especially when compared with last year's iPhone 16 which started higher for the same storage option. With premium features like a 3000 nits Super Retina XDR display, adaptive 1–120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and iOS 26 out of the box, the cashback deal makes Apple's newest iPhone far more enticing for those planning an upgrade.

The iPhone 17 is available in two storage options - 256GB and 512GB, priced at ₹82,900 and ₹1,02,900 respectively. After applying the cashback offer, these prices drop to ₹76,900 for the 256GB model and ₹96,900 for the 512GB variant. Colour choices include Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black, giving buyers a wide range of fresh finishes to pick from.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 began on Friday, 12 September, across more than 60 countries including India, the US, UK, and Australia. Deliveries and in-store availability in India will commence from 19 September, with the rollout expanding to over 20 more regions a week later on 26 September. Alongside the new hardware, Apple will also begin pushing the iOS 26 update from 15 September, ensuring existing iPhone users get access to new features, though some may remain region-specific.

The launch of the iPhone 17 also underlines Apple’s strategy of offering Pro-level display technology on a non-Pro model, making it a standout choice for those who don’t want to spend over a lakh rupees on the Pro or Pro Max editions. The inclusion of a brighter, more power-efficient panel and an upgraded camera system makes the iPhone 17 an ideal upgrade for iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 users.

With the effective starting price now at ₹76,900, the iPhone 17 becomes Apple’s most accessible premium device this year. For Indian buyers, this ₹6,000 cashback offer could be the deciding factor between holding onto an older device or stepping into the iPhone 17 generation.