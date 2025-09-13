iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 17: Which mobile should you buy during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale?

Flipkart has finally announced the pricing for the iPhone 16 models. The big surprise is that the iPhone 16 Pro will be available for just ₹69,999 after credit card offers, while the 16 Pro Max will be available for ₹89,999. The regular iPhone 16 will be priced at ₹52,000. Realistically, these prices are much lower than the MRP for last year's models. If you are in the market for a new phone, this makes perfect sense. iPhone 17 or iPhone 16 Pro? The differences are closer than ever.(Apple)

However, the key question is what to do now that the iPhone 17 is also available. Many might be confused about whether they should purchase the iPhone 17 base model at ₹82,999 or get the iPhone 16 Pro for almost ₹13,000 less at ₹70,000.

We have done the research for you, and here are several points to help you choose between the two models.

The most significant difference is the camera system

With the iPhone 16 Pro, you are getting a triple-camera setup, while the iPhone 17 is limited to a dual-camera setup on the back. The reality is more nuanced, especially concerning the front-facing camera. The 16 Pro has a 48-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel 5x telephoto lens. The iPhone 17 has a dual-camera system with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. However, with the Pro model, you can shoot in Apple's ProRAW format, a feature unavailable on the regular 17.

Both phones support macro photography and Photographic Styles. There are other differences, including the ability to shoot 4K video at 120fps on the 16 Pro, whereas you are limited to 4K at 60fps on the iPhone 17.

Regarding the front-facing camera, the iPhone 17 has an advantage with a brand-new 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera. This allows for dual capture and enables Centre Stage for video calls. You do not even need to rotate your phone to take landscape photos, as the device handles this automatically. Therefore, if you want a better front-facing camera, the iPhone 17 is ahead. However, when it comes to the rear cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro still appears to be the better phone on paper.

Battery and specs

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro is rated for up to 27 hours of video playback, while the new iPhone 17 gets up to 30 hours. There is a definite battery boost with the iPhone 17. As for specifications, the iPhone 16 Pro packs the A18 Pro chipset, which is a 3nm chip featuring a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, and it supports ray tracing. The iPhone 17 has the latest generation A19 chip, which is also a 3nm chipset. It has a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU with neural accelerators, a 16-core Neural Engine, and also supports ray tracing.

When it comes to raw speed, you are unlikely to notice major differences, and both phones will support AAA gaming. Ultimately, the decision may boil down to whether you want longer software support, as the iPhone 17 may receive one additional year of updates from Apple.

There are meaningful differences

The iPhone 16 Pro's USB-C port supports USB 3 speeds for fast transfers, while the iPhone 17 is limited to USB 2. It is also worth noting that the iPhone 17 now starts with 256 GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts with just 128 GB, which is the model Flipkart is offering for ₹70,000.

Regarding the display, the iPhone 17 has received a significant upgrade this year. It now features a 6.3-inch LTPO panel that supports Apple's ProMotion technology. Both displays have a pixel density of 460 ppi and support True Tone. However, the iPhone 17 has an advantage in outdoor peak brightness, offering 3,000 nits compared to the iPhone 16 Pro's 2,000 nits. In terms of build quality and design, the iPhone 17 is very reminiscent of the iPhone 16 and shares its aluminium construction.

The 16 Pro, however, is made from titanium, which is, on paper, a more rugged and premium material. At the same time, Apple, based on its recent decisions, appears to have acknowledged that aluminium is better at heat dissipation, hence the switch for the iPhone 17. If you want a more premium in-hand feel, the iPhone 16 Pro should be your choice.

So, what is the verdict?

If camera versatility is your priority, the iPhone 16 Pro is still going to be a better choice than the iPhone 17, unless you care more about the front-facing camera, where the iPhone 17 is ahead.

In terms of design, the 16 Pro is definitely the more premium of the two with its titanium build. Furthermore, the USB 3 support on the iPhone 16 Pro's USB-C port is a definite advantage if you are a content creator who frequently transfers files.

While the iPhone 17 has better battery life, it is important to remember that the iPhone 16 Pro will be available for just ₹70,000, while the iPhone 17 has been launched at ₹82,900.

So, if you want to save around ₹13,000, the iPhone 16 Pro is an excellent deal during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.