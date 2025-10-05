Nothing 3a Pro 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G: Which mid-range phone should you pick under 30000

Nothing 3a Pro 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G: If you’re planning to buy a smartphone around Rs. 30,000, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G are two options worth considering. Both devices offer 5G connectivity, capable performance, and a range of features for everyday use. If you’re still unsure about these two options, here’s a comparison of their specifications and features to help you make an informed choice. Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G: Compare price, performance, cameras, and battery before buying.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G: Price in India

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G is available for Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G starts higher, at Rs. 32,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and Rs. 34,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G: Design and Display

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G retains a transparent-inspired look and measures 163.5mm in height, 77.5mm in width, and 8.3mm in thickness, weighing 211g. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPS display runs at 2392 x 1080 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In comparison, the Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G has a slightly larger 6.79-inch flat AMOLED screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The device is slimmer at 7.7mm, lighter at 195g, and comes in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festival Pink.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G: Camera Setup

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G offers a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP wide-angle sensor with OIS and EIS, a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Its front camera is 50MP. Both front and rear cameras can record 4K video at 30fps and 1080p at multiple frame rates.

In contrast, the Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G sports a dual rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 2MP monochrome lens, paired with a 32MP front camera. It supports 4K recording at 30fps, 1080p and 720p at up to 60fps, and slow-motion video at 120fps in 1080p and 240fps in 720p.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G: Performance and Battery

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery.

In contrast, the Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Both devices offer solid performance for daily use, but their focus differs. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G emphasizes camera flexibility and design, while the Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G prioritizes battery life and display performance. Buyers should assess which features matter most before deciding.