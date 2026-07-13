Suvendu Adhikari defends Kolkata airport mosque removal, cites national security

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday clarified the state government's stand on the controversy over the suspension of entry passes for congregational prayers at a mosque inside Kolkata airport, saying national security takes precedence over everything else. Suvendu Adhikari said that his administration does not restrict religious practices, countering claims made by the Opposition. (PTI File Photo)

Adhikari emphasised that the gates of an installation of geopolitical importance cannot remain open to outsiders, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | Radicals behind Baruipur lynching, says CM Adhikari; gives his kin job

"National security and the security of the airport will take priority over everything else. As chief minister, I will not comment further. The location of Kolkata International Airport is critical since both China and Bangladesh are close by. Its gates cannot remain open to outsiders," Adhikari said.

The chief minister added that his government does not restrict religious practices, rejecting allegations made by the Opposition.

"We have not stopped anyone from practising their religion, unlike what they (the Opposition) said about us. Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) was observed in accordance with animal slaughter laws, Muharram was observed without brandishing weapons, and there was no problem. Obey the law and act as good citizens. Practise your religion as a personal matter without trying to influence others. Then everything will run smoothly," he said.

Also Read | 'Won't term it lynching': West Bengal CM on killing of Indrajit Mondal after Baruipur unrest

'We don't believe in appeasement politics': Sukanta Majumdar Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said relocating the mosque would address concerns related to airport expansion and security. He also alleged that previous governments had avoided taking action due to "appeasement politics."

"Ever since I was a student, I used to read in newspapers that because of a mosque at Kolkata airport, the runway could not be expanded. No previous government interfered due to appeasement politics. Now that our government is in power, we don't believe in appeasement politics. The mosque will be relocated," ANI quoted him as saying.

TMC lashes out Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy opposed the indefinite suspension of entry and the proposed relocation of the Bankra Mosque.

"Something must be done about the mosque with the consent of the Muslim community there," Roy told ANI.

Also Read | New anti-crime laws to be enforced in Bengal from July 13: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Political showdown The remarks came after the state government on Saturday decided to relocate the Bankra Mosque, citing security concerns. Meanwhile, airport authorities said that namaz at the Gouripur Jama Masjid, also known as the Bankra Mosque, located inside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, had been suspended for three days from Saturday to facilitate renovation work.

The mosque, believed to be more than 130 years old and older than the airport itself, is located around 165 metres from the airport's secondary runway.

Aviation authorities have reportedly maintained that the mosque's location affects flight operations, restricts runway expansion and delays the installation of advanced Instrument Landing Systems (ILS).

(with inputs from PTI, ANI)