'Won't term it lynching': West Bengal CM on killing of Indrajit Mondal after Baruipur unrest

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday refused to describe the killing of Indrajit Mondal following the recovery of an 12-year-old rape victim's body as a lynching, claiming that the victim's identity had been established before the "murder". West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (ANI)

He also alleged that "radical communal forces" or individuals "rejected" by voters may have played a role in the violence that broke out in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas after the girl's body, stuffed inside a sack, was recovered from a pond.

Adhikari made the remarks after handing over a job appointment letter and a cheque of ₹25 lakh to Mondal's family, reported news agency PTI. Earlier in the day, he visited the girl's parents at their residence and assured them of all possible assistance.

Referring to his death, Adhikari claimed, The brutal killing of Indrajit Mondal, after identifying him and his details, was orchestrated by those who wish to destabilise Bengal now that the government is advancing on the path of progress and development under PM Modi's leadership," ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.

CM blames 'instigators' for violence Addressing reporters, Adhikari alleged that the unrest was fuelled by "politically rejected individuals" and possibly "radical forces or ultra-left elements". He said police were investigating both those present at the scene and those who allegedly incited violence remotely.

"There is certainly instigation by some politically rejected individuals. Radical forces or ultra-left elements could also be involved. The police are investigating this," he said, ANI repoted.