5 top-rated 43 inch TVs that you should eye before your next purchase
Looking for a new 43-inch TV? Here are the top-rated models worth considering for your next upgrade. Sharp displays, smart features, and great value.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) A Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MB-AFIN View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details
|
|
|
A 43-inch TV has quietly become the sweet spot for many Indian homes. It fits neatly into bedrooms, study corners, and compact living rooms while still giving that proper big-screen feel. The size works well for streaming marathons, gaming sessions, and family movie nights without overwhelming the space or the budget.
With brands pushing sharper panels, brighter colours, and smarter interfaces, this category has never looked more tempting. If you are planning an upgrade soon, these top-rated 43-inch picks deserve your attention before you lock in your next purchase.
Samsung’s 43-inch FHD TV suits users who want a dependable, budget-friendly screen without fuss. Colours look lively, sound feels punchy, and Samsung’s TV Plus channels add easy entertainment. Features such as AirPlay, mirroring, and voice support keep things convenient. The only catch is the mixed reliability and Wi-Fi performance across some units. Great for small rooms wanting a friendly, simple viewing upgrade.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good smart features
Reasons to avoid
Unit failures reported
Mixed installation support reported by buyers
What buyers are saying?
Buyers enjoy the picture and sound quality. Feedback turns mixed around reliability, Wi-Fi issues, and installation delays. Some units fail early while others run smoothly for months.
Why choose this?
Choose it for a bright, crisp, budget-friendly screen with reliable everyday performance. Ideal for bedrooms and small homes wanting an easy smart TV experience.
This Xiaomi model aims to deliver a lively, affordable Google TV experience for everyday streaming. Picture quality looks pleasing for the price, and Dolby sound adds depth. Software responsiveness, however, divides users. Some enjoy smooth performance, while others face lags, random restarts, and slow menus. Installation support also varies. Great pick for budget shoppers who want the Google ecosystem without stretching their wallet.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good picture quality
Google TV experience
Strong audio features
Reasons to avoid
Frequent lags for some
Unpredictable restarts reported
What buyers are saying?
Customers like the picture and value, although many complain about lag, slow software, and restarts. Installation feels inconsistent, with some users setting everything up quickly while others wait for support.
Why choose this?
Pick it if you want Google TV on a strict budget and can accept occasional slowdowns. Works best for light streaming and casual viewing.
LG’s UA82 Series brings sharp 4K clarity, strong upscaling, and engaging sound. AI Sound and Dolby Atmos help fill the room comfortably. The webOS interface stays friendly, although users report occasional sluggish menus. Display quality wins praise, except for a few cases of panel problems. A neat fit for families wanting a cinematic jump to 4K without paying premium prices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong 4K clarity
Great sound features
Reasons to avoid
Sluggish UI for some
Occasional display failures reported by buyers
What buyers are saying?
Buyers love the crisp picture and immersive sound. Some users face slow webOS performance and occasional display issues. Installation is mostly smooth but not flawless.
Why choose this?
Ideal for families upgrading to 4K who want great picture and audio without overspending. Works well for films, sports, and daily streaming.
Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 serves rich colours, clean motion, and warm, balanced sound. It handles films, cricket, and daily streaming with confidence. Google TV remains slick and responsive, and installation support receives strong praise. A few users report panel issues, although the majority enjoy smooth performance. Perfect for households wanting a premium, no-nonsense 4K experience from a trusted brand.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent picture quality
Strong sound with Atmos support
Reasons to avoid
Occasional display faults reported by buyers
Higher power draw than FHD
What buyers are saying?
Buyers applaud the rich colour output and strong sound. Installation receives high praise. A few users report panel issues, but performance generally stays stable and satisfying.
Why choose this?
Choose it if you want reliable 4K quality, polished colours, and smooth smart performance. Great for users who value picture accuracy and brand trust.
This Hisense model targets users wanting lively colours, Dolby Vision, and smooth motion at a budget-friendly price. Sound feels richer than expected, and Google TV runs neatly. However, red tint issues, occasional lag, and a few motherboard failures appear in reviews. Still, it remains a strong pick for bright rooms, sports, and everyday binge-watching.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright, colourful panel
Good sound for the price
Reasons to avoid
Panel tint issues
Occasional lag
What buyers are saying?
Users enjoy the picture and sound for the price, although some report tint issues and lag. Motherboard failures show up in a few reviews. Installation satisfaction varies.
Why choose this?
Choose it for a bright, feature-rich 4K screen at a friendly price. Great for streaming and sports in well-lit rooms.
Which TV suits users who want the smoothest smart experience?
Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 and LG’s UA82 offer the most reliable interfaces. Google TV on Sony feels polished, and LG’s webOS stays organised for everyday use.
Which model should budget-focused buyers consider first?
Samsung’s 43-inch FHD and Xiaomi’s FHD Google TV stand out for simple performance at friendly prices. Both suit small rooms and light streaming setups.
Which option is best for families upgrading to 4K?
LG UA82 and Hisense E6N offer packed features, strong colour output, and good sound without hitting premium pricing. Great for mixed family viewing.
Which TV works best for film lovers and night viewing?
Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 provides rich contrast, fluid motion, and warm colours that suit films beautifully. Dolby Atmos adds balance for late-night sessions.
Top 3 features of the top-rated 43-inch TVs
|Top-rated 43 inch TV
|Display Quality
|Smart Experience
|Sound Performance
|Best For
|Samsung 43" FHD
|Bright FHD panel with HDR10+
|Samsung TV platform with voice support
|20W, Adaptive modes
|Budget users wanting a simple, reliable smart TV
|Xiaomi 43" FHD Google TV
|Crisp FHD with Vivid Engine
|Google TV on Android 14
|20W with Dolby Audio
|Buyers wanting Google TV at a friendly price
|LG 43" 4K UA82
|Sharp 4K with strong upscaling
|webOS with LG ThinQ
|20W Dolby Atmos
|Families upgrading to 4K without premium pricing
|Sony 43" BRAVIA 2M2 4K
|Rich 4K with excellent colour
|Smooth Google TV
|20W with Atmos
|Users wanting premium picture accuracy
|Hisense 43" E6N 4K
|Bright 4K with Dolby Vision
|Google TV
|24W DTS Virtual X
|Budget buyers wanting lively colours and features
Factors to consider while choosing a 43-inch TV
- Resolution and Clarity: A 4K panel gives sharper detail and noticeably better picture quality at this size.
- Brightness and HDR: Strong brightness with HDR10 or Dolby Vision improves daytime viewing and contrast.
- Sound Quality: Aim for at least twenty watts with Dolby support for fuller, room-friendly audio.
- Smart OS Stability: Choose a platform you trust, since app speed and updates shape daily use.
- Connectivity and Ports: Check HDMI ports, USB support, and Wi-Fi strength for consoles, soundbars, and streaming.
- Is a 43-inch TV suitable for small rooms?
Yes. A 43-inch TV fits bedrooms, study corners, and compact living rooms comfortably. Sit six to eight feet away for a natural, balanced viewing experience.
- Do you really need 4K in a 43-inch size?
4K gives cleaner text, sharper edges, and better upscaling for modern streaming. It makes animated content, films, and sports look noticeably richer than Full HD.
- Does sound quality matter at this size?
Yes. Slim TVs rely heavily on processing. A twenty-watt setup with Dolby support improves dialogue and ambience, especially for action scenes and late-night viewing.
- Which smart platform works best on a 43-inch TV?
Google TV, webOS, and Samsung’s platform all work well. Choose the one you find easiest to navigate, as everyday comfort matters more than hidden features.
- Do these TVs support gaming properly?
Most 43-inch models with low latency modes handle console gaming smoothly. Look for ALLM, a 60 Hz panel, and stable HDMI ports for steady performance.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.