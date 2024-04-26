 Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor pay 'bua' Kareena Kapoor a visit. Watch video | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor pay 'bua' Kareena Kapoor a visit. Watch video

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 26, 2024 07:19 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Neha Dhupia were spotted at Kareena Kapoor's home on Friday. We wonder what's cooking.

Kareena Kapoor hosted friends and family at her home on Friday. She was visited by her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wife, actor Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha Kapoor. The paparazzi also spotted Neha Dhupia outside Kareena's home. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt to have another child after daughter Raha on Koffee With Karan)

Alia Bhatt paid sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor a visit and brought daughter Raha along.

Alia and Raha at Kareena's home

Videos from Kareena's residence show Alia carrying Raha in her arms while her bodyguard shields the mother-daughter with umbrellas. Looks like Alia is back to hiding her daughter from photographers' lenses. Alia wore a white co-ord set for the day out and Raha wore a colourful dress.

Neha posted a video on her IG stories about creative activities for toddlers. Perhaps Kareena had arranged a playdate for Raha, Neha's daughter Mehr and son Gurik; and her sons Taimur and Jehangir.

About Raha Kapoor

Ranbir and Alia got married in 2022 and welcomed Raha on November 6 the same year. They hid her from the paparazzi until Christmas last year when they finally revealed her face to the world at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch. Ranbir also took Raha to the birthday celebrations of Kareena's son Jehangir a few days later. Alia and Ranbir also brought Raha along to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Alia finally shared a picture with her from the bash on Instagram.

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut movie, Heart of Stone. Her next projects include home-production Jigra, a YRF spy-universe movie and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan and often throws get-togethers for friends and family at home. She was last seen in Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Her next release will be The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

