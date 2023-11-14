close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Kareena Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt to have another child after daughter Raha on Koffee With Karan

Kareena Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt to have another child after daughter Raha on Koffee With Karan

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 14, 2023 02:30 PM IST

The next episode of Koffee with Karan 8 will have Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. On the Karan Johar show, Kareena asked Alia to consider expanding her family.

Koffee with Karan 8 episode 4 will feature Kareena Kapoor as a guest alongside her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt. Amiz buzz around the actors first joint appearance on Koffee with Karan (KWK), a report by Pinkvilla shared details from the upcoming episode of the chat show. As per the portal, Kareena advised Alia to have another child. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha last year. Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she 'can’t really do' with daughter Raha in India

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar.
Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fight over Raha

In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, Alia Bhatt opened up about her dynamics with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia said that a playful fight ensues between the two as they compete for quality time with little Raha, who turned one this month. She said, “Sometimes, we fight at home for Raha. It's like now you have her, now give me.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Offering a solution to their tussle, Kareena Kapoor chimed in, saying, “That’s the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each.”

KKW promo with Alia, Kareena

Sisters-in-law, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor will be back on the 'Kontroversial with a K' couch in the upcoming episode. In the teaser shared recently, host Karan Johar begins by describing Alia as someone 'who feels like his firstborn' and Kareena as his 'spirit soul'. The trio then tries figuring out whether Kareena and Alia are jethani and nanad or if Kareena is Alia's bhabhi. To this, Kareena says, "I am not anyone's bhabhi."

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar had written on Instagram, “Doesn't get more 'PHAT' than this!!! Watch the loveliest queens, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt on the new episode of Koffee With Karan, streams from 16th November!” PHAT stands for Pretty Hot And Tempting, a term made popular by Kareena's iconic character Poo (Pooja) from Karan's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out