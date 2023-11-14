Kareena Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt to have another child after daughter Raha on Koffee With Karan

Koffee with Karan 8 episode 4 will feature Kareena Kapoor as a guest alongside her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt. Amiz buzz around the actors first joint appearance on Koffee with Karan (KWK), a report by Pinkvilla shared details from the upcoming episode of the chat show. As per the portal, Kareena advised Alia to have another child. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha last year. Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she 'can’t really do' with daughter Raha in India Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fight over Raha

In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, Alia Bhatt opened up about her dynamics with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia said that a playful fight ensues between the two as they compete for quality time with little Raha, who turned one this month. She said, “Sometimes, we fight at home for Raha. It's like now you have her, now give me.”

Offering a solution to their tussle, Kareena Kapoor chimed in, saying, “That’s the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each.”

KKW promo with Alia, Kareena

Sisters-in-law, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor will be back on the 'Kontroversial with a K' couch in the upcoming episode. In the teaser shared recently, host Karan Johar begins by describing Alia as someone 'who feels like his firstborn' and Kareena as his 'spirit soul'. The trio then tries figuring out whether Kareena and Alia are jethani and nanad or if Kareena is Alia's bhabhi. To this, Kareena says, "I am not anyone's bhabhi."

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar had written on Instagram, “Doesn't get more 'PHAT' than this!!! Watch the loveliest queens, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt on the new episode of Koffee With Karan, streams from 16th November!” PHAT stands for Pretty Hot And Tempting, a term made popular by Kareena's iconic character Poo (Pooja) from Karan's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON