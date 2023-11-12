Koffee with Karan promo: Alia Bhatt, ‘nanad’ Kareena Kapoor join new episode; Kareena Johar brings up fued with Ameesha

Kareena and Alia on the couch

Alia and Kareena get into figuring out who is jethani and who is bhabhi in the new promo, when Kareena bursts out saying, "I am not anyone's bhabhi!" For the unversed, Kareena is Alia's sister-in-law, as she is married to Ranbir Kapoor, who is Kareena's cousin. Next, Karan corners Kareena into knowing why she was absent at the Gadar 2 success party. When Kareena says, "Me?" Karan immediately reminds her that it might be because she has a ‘history’ with the film's lead Ameesha Patel. To this, Kareena looks in a different direction and says, "I am ignoring Karan, as you all can see!"

Earlier this year, Ameesha had revealed that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had asked Kareena Kapoor to leave Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai three days before the start of the shoot. "Actually, she didn’t back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences," she had told Bollywood Bubble.

More details

Meanwhile, Alia and Kareena were recently seen together for a jewelery advertisement. Kareena also hosted a Diwali party at her Mumbai residence, which was attended by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Inside pictures from the party surfaced on social media, where Alia was seen with the entire Kapoor family.

Kareena was last seen in Jaane Jaan with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Her next film, The Buckingham Murders opened the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Alia recently won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was last seen in Netflix's Heart of Stone, which marked her Hollywood debut.

