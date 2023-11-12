Inside pics from Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Alia Bhatt poses with Neetu Kapoor, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila share a laugh

Inside pictures from the party

Saif Ali Khan's sister, actor Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to post a bunch of pictures from the Diwali bash at Kareena's place. The first picture had Soha posing with Saif, Kareena and Kunal Kemmu. Soha chose a bright red Banarasi saree for the occasion, while Kunal opted for a white kurta. The second picture had the entire clan together, with Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore standing in the back, along with Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The last picture has Soha and Kareena sharing a candid pose together. She captioned her post, "Here’s to love and light #happydiwali" Reacting to the picture, actor Neha Dhupia wrote, "Picture 2…. Same jaw lines and cheek bones (heart eyes emoticon) beauties" Saba Ali Khan also shared the same picture on her Instagram account.

Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor

Meanwhile, a picture of Alia Bhatt striking a pose with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor from the same Diwali bash, also surfaced on Instagram. Neetu took to her Instagram Stories to share the picture. In the picture, Alia was seen sitting beside Neetu and smiling for the camera. Alia was seen in a bright red lehenga with a sequined dupatta spread on the arm. Meanwhile, Neetu opted for a pink salwar kurta for the occasion.

On her Instagram, Kareena had shared a few glimpses of her look along with Saif Ali Khan for the party. The actor looked beautiful in a red saree and diamond earrings. Saif wore a stylish black kurta with a white dhoti for the evening. Kareena had earlier shared pictures of her Diwali celebrations at home with a picture of Jeh playing with the rangoli colours and messing up the pattern.

