Raha Kapoor birthday: Dadi Neetu Kapoor, nani Soni Razdan can't believe Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter turned 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor has turned one. Her grandmoms and actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan wished the baby girl and expressed their pleasant disbelief that she's turned one already. Alia hasn't said anything about her daughter's birthday on social media, yet. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha turns one | All the times they spoke about her) Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are proud grandmoms on Raha Kapoor's birthday

What Neetu and Soni posted

Neetu took to Instagram Stories on Monday to repost two wishes for Raha. The first one was by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, who wrote, “… and just like that she turned 1. Happy birthday to my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back.” She added pink hearts and red and pink balloons to her Instagram Story.

Neetu also reposted Alia's mom Soni Razdan's wish that read, “Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy birthday darling Raha. Happy birthday to you (pink heart emojis).” Soni's wish was accompanied by an animated cake, crayon pink heart emojis, and a banner that read, “Miss One derful.”

Ranbir and Alia on Raha

A few days ago, Ranbir revealed in a virtual fan interaction that they don't have anything grand planned for Raha's first birthday and would be mostly celebrating it with family at home. Even Ranbir and Alia's wedding was a cosy one, as it took place at the former's Mumbai home.

The couple hasn't revealed Raha's face yet. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Alia explained why. “I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old.”

While Ranbir will be next seen in Animal, Alia is currently shooting for Jigra. Neetu will next be seen in Letters to Mr Khanna and Soni's next, Pippa, releases on Prime Video India this week.

