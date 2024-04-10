Crew box office collection day 13: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film witnesses dip, earns just over 1 crore

Crew box office collection day 13: The film, which has been doing well in India and globally, has been witnessing a fall in its earnings since Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over ₹1 crore on its second Wednesday. Crew is a story of three women set against the backdrop of the airline industry. (Also Read | Rhea Kapoor confirms sequel for Crew was proposed a week after they finished shoot) Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in a still from Crew.

Crew India box office

The film minted ₹43.75 crore in week one. On day 8, it earned ₹3.75 crore, on day 9 ₹5.25 crore, on day 10 ₹5.5 crore, on day 11 ₹1.75 crore and on day 12 ₹2.14 crore. On day 13, Crew earned ₹1.51 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film earned ₹63.65 crore in India.

About Crew

Crew features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, released in theatres on March 29. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Crew is a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

Can fans expect Crew's sequel?

Recently, talking to Variety, Rhea Kapoor spoke about Crew's sequel. “I really get scared of sequels, I’m so afraid of them, Ektaa gets so annoyed with me… but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel," Rhea had said.

"I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There’s so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open ended,” she added.

